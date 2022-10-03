Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz Knocks Out San Francisco 49ers Mascot With One Punch (Video)
Nate Diaz took out the mascot for the San Francisco 49ers with one punch recently. Recently, Diaz was spotted with the mascot at a 49ers game for a fun little video collaboration. The mascot approached Diaz wearing a 49ers title belt. Diaz gave him a punch that knocked him down,...
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Was A Good Fighter But Not In His ‘Top 10’ Of All-Time Greats
Tyron Woodley is a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov but does not believe he should be in the conversation of all-time greats. Former UFC welterweight champion Woodley moved on from his days of competing inside the cage after dropping four bouts in a row. He went on to face YouTube sensation-turned-boxer, Jake Paul, in two matches, both of which he lost, including a brutal knockout that had him out cold on the canvas.
Jon Jones’ Striking Coach Says He Can Exploit Heavyweight Division
Jon Jones‘ long-time striking coach Brandon Gibson believes the former light heavyweight king could exploit the heavyweight division. Okay, I know. Another week, another quote about Jones fighting at heavyweight. At this point, who knows when ‘Bones’ will fight again- it could be early next year or in 2097, or never. No one really knows.
Former UFC and Bellator Analyst Jimmy Smith Released from WWE Amid Shakeup
Jimmy Smith is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the long-time Bellator MMA analyst. First reported by Variety, WWE is shaking up the commentary teams on all three of the promotion’s brands, Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. Smith was a commentator for the WWE’s Monday night offering which has been a part of cable TV programming since 1993. Jimmy Smith confirmed his exit following Variety’s report on Twitter.
WWE・
Daniel Cormier On Justin Gaethje Accusing Conor McGregor of Steroid Use; ‘That Is a Pretty Bold Statement’
Former UFC lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje is expected to return to the Octagon in early 2023, roughly the same timeframe that combat sports superstar Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return. While both fighters are yet to cross paths with one another, it appears as though fate...
Coach: Aspen Ladd went to PFL for best opportunities at 145 pounds
While certainly not a good look when it happened, Aspen Ladd’s weight miss for UFC Fight Night 210 in September may have been a blessing in disguise. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) was released by the UFC in the days after she failed to make the women’s bantamweight limit for a fight against Sara McMann. It was the third time Ladd missed weight in the UFC, and the bout was canceled. Not long after, Ladd’s UFC career was scrapped, too.
Aspen Ladd Signs With The PFL, One Week After UFC Release
Aspen Ladd is entering a new chapter in her MMA career. Not long after being released by the UFC, Ladd has already found a new banner to fight under. On Tuesday, the PFL announced they had picked up the former UFC contender for their 2023 season. Ladd will compete in...
wrestlinginc.com
Looking At Kimbo Slice's Very Short Career In Wrestling
Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson was most known as a mixed martial artist, boxer and actor. From 2007 up until his death in 2016, he competed in MMA (2007-2011, 2015-2016) and professional boxing (2011-2014). Kimbo first official victory in MMA came at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 5 in Atlantic City on June 23, 2007 when he made former gold-medalist boxer Ray Mercer pass out to a guillotine choke at 72 seconds into the fight.
Henry Cejudo takes issue with Dustin Poirier being added to the men’s pound-for-pound rankings: “There is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted”
Henry Cejudo has taken exception to Dustin Poirier featuring in the UFC’s pound for pound rankings. While he may not currently be an active member of the roster, the fact that Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool indicates that he’ll be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. Even if he wasn’t, though, the man known as ‘Triple C’ is still able to offer a fascinating insight on mixed martial arts, as he’s been doing ever since he retired.
Conor McGregor Picks Charles Oliveira To ‘Easily’ Beat Islam Makhachev At UFC 280; Reveals Toughest Opponent He’s Ever Faced
Conor McGregor picked Charles Oliveira to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. The Irish MMA superstar revealed who’s the toughest fighter he has ever fought. Conor McGregor has been busy filming his big-screen movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.” However, “The Notorious” still found time to pause a bit and take his pick between UFC 280 headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.
mmanews.com
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
MMA Fighting
Alexandre Pantoja to serve as backup fighter yet again for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 283
Alexandre Pantoja is once again the backup fighter for a UFC flyweight title bout, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are set the unify the 125-pound titles at UFC 283, which goes down Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pantoja will train for that date but does not want to face anyone else on that card unless it’s for the championship, per sources.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Appears in Etihad Airways Ad With Legendary Footballer Clarence Seedorf
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov may be done inside the Octagon, but the former lightweight champion is still making his presence known. Recently, Nurmagomedov appeared in the latest ad for Etihad Airways. Appearing with him in the advertisement is Dutch Football legend Clarence Seedorf as the two take an Etihad Airways flight to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that is scheduled to start this November.
FIFA・
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
Rafael dos Anjos returns to welterweight, meets Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night in Orlando
Admittedly done chasing UFC titles, Rafael dos Anjos is also giving up on drastic weight cuts. Former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos (32-14 MMA, 20-12 UFC) will revert from his brief return to the division where he once held gold and jump back up to welterweight for a clash with Bryan Barberena (18-8 MMA, 9-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 3.
Sean O’Malley Discusses Dealing With Internet Trolls and Mental Weakness
Sean O’Malley reflects on his growth as a fighter both mentally and physically. One of the fastest rising stars in the UFC over the past several years is UFC bantamweight, Sean O’Malley. He came into the organization as a 22-year-old fighter with a 7-0 record and was signed off of his win on the Dana White Contender Series. O’Malley was filled with confidence and swagger. His personality paired with his interesting hair and style made him a fan favorite pretty much right off the bat. Then he continued winning. He won his first four fights in the UFC before losing to top-ranked Marlon Vera.
