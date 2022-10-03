Is it hot in here or is it just Megan Thee Stallion's new red hair color? The musician is heating things up with her rich, vibrant cherry cola curls and I am thirsty. Megan showed off the color in an Instagram carousel, posing in a sleek black turtleneck midi dress with minimal accessories, just a bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. Her ruby red curls cascade down nearly to her waist, with some length tied up in a high ponytail at the top of her head.

