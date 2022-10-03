Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake netters win playoff opener, finish 6-3 in conference play
The Prior Lake girls tennis team didn't have any problems winning its first Section 2AA match. The Lakers didn't drop a set in rolling to a 7-0 win versus Worthington Oct. 4. Prior Lake (11-4 overall) went into the playoffs after solid season in the South Suburban Conference, finishing with a 6-3 record.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee wins first playoff match, finishes SSC with a 6-3 mark
The Shakopee girls tennis team finished with six South Suburban Conference wins for a second straight year. The Sabers won their final league match Sept. 27, sweeping all four singles matches in a 6-1 victory over Apple Valley. Shakopee followed with 6-1 loss to No. 8-ranked Eden Prairie the next day to end the regular season with an 11-4 record.
swnewsmedia.com
120 years ago: Steady rain makes threshing a challenge
Some of the boys have been taking a pre-graduate course in civil engineering at the new city well during their free time this past week – Pupils in fourth grade are doing excellent work with numbers. We need another dictionary. We should have three, but they didn’t come. This one is badly grayed – Why do we wait?? Ella Magenheimer, our upper grade student last year has obtained a teacher’s certificate and position in one of our county schools.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake girls dominate field, win the Victoria Lions invite
The Prior Lake girls cross country team dominated the Victoria Lions Invitational Oct. 4. The No. 3-ranked Lakers had four runners in the top 10, running away with the 12-team competition with 36 points. Stillwater, ranked No. 12, was a distant third (108), followed by Chaska (111), Bloomington Jefferson (132) and Waconia (138).
swnewsmedia.com
Improving 5,000-meter times for the Shakopee runners on the trails
Are the packs tightening for the Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams?. The Sabers faced some good competition at the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnetrista Oct. 4. There were three ranked teams from Class AAA in the boys field and two on the girls side.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville wins playoff opener, ends up runner-up in the SSC
For the second straight season, the Burnsville girls tennis team fell a win short of the South Suburban Conference title. The Blaze ended the regular season Sept. 29 with a 5-2 home win over Lakeville North to finish 8-1 in the league standings. Seventh-ranked Lakeville South won the title with a 9-0 mark, beating Burnsville 6-1 back on Sept. 8.
swnewsmedia.com
The Landing combines history and nature for unique seasonal activities
This fall, The Landing is setting itself apart from other seasonal activities in the area. The Shakopee-based attraction lets visitors travel back in time to 19th-century Minnesota, with historical buildings and nature elements featured right along the Minnesota River. With the leaves starting to change, Three Rivers Park District staff...
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The correct answer to last week's quiz is the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Apple House. Those who answered correctly include Anthony and Stefanie Ulrich, Jodi and Nigel Sonju and Sandy Meyer.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake therapy dog team receives national award for volunteer service
Oliver and Opal, a very good boy and girl, recently made the national Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll for their service as therapy dogs, along with their human partner, Norm Prusinski of Prior Lake. The recognition was part of the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration. A...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Eastern Carver County School Board candidate Rachel Berg Scherer
Family: Husband Matt; children August, 10, and Ruthie, 7. Employment: Writer, editor and owner of Midwest Writing and Editing. Education: B.A. Concordia College, Moorhead, in English writing and history; M.A. University of Notre Dame of Maryland, leadership in teaching. Hobbies/interests: Traveling with family, exploring new hikes with my kids, reading...
swnewsmedia.com
Remembering John Lenzen
Community leader and family man John Charles Lenzen died peacefully at the age of 79, surrounded by his family in his home, on Saturday, Sept. 17 — an impactful loss to many. To some, Lenzen was known as the local car guy. To others he might have been known...
swnewsmedia.com
Krug: I would be a breath of fresh air
I’m a resident of Victoria and running for the Eastern Carver County, District 112, school board. Please let this be my introduction to the community. There are twelve candidates for the four open District 112 seats. As a graduate of Boston College Law School, I am the only lawyer among the twelve. I learned to be a trial lawyer by trying jury cases in downtown Boston in the early-to-mid 1980s. Later, I founded a civil trial firm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where I had been raised. By the time I retired from trial law, I had represented some of the largest companies in the country all the way down to mom-and-pop businesses and countless individuals.
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Jordan School Board candidate Deborah Pauly
Family: Husband Myron, four children who graduated from Jordan High School and nine grandchildren plus three bonus grandchildren, several of whom have graduated from JHS and some who currently are in our district. Employment: Director of elderly/disabled housing at the Schule Haus in Jordan. Education: Norwood/Young America High School. Mankato...
swnewsmedia.com
The Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation hosts first annual 5K
Tom Costello lived a life driven by a desire to learn and a passion for staying active — values now reflected in the work done by the foundation his family started in his honor. The Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation is hosting its first annual 5K on Oct. 16...
swnewsmedia.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving ATV leaves two injured in Prior Lake
A multi-vehicle crash at a busy roundabout in Prior Lake late Saturday evening, Oct. 1, left two people hospitalized. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, which occurred at around 5:41 p.m. at the roundabout located at the intersection of Highway 13 and Eagle Creek Avenue. According to the...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Kevin D. Adamek
Kevin David Adamek, age 68, of Jordan, passed peacefully on October 3, 2022. A time of gathering will be on Thursday, October 6, 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation-Jordan Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 7, 11 a.m., with a time of gathering, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred.
swnewsmedia.com
Shak-O-Lantern Festival debuts in downtown Shakopee
Shakopee welcomed the start of fall last Saturday with the debut of its first Shak-O-Lantern Festival downtown. The festival, created by the Shakopee Chamber & Visitors Bureau, brought together residents and dozens of downtown and local businesses that afternoon for “trunk or treating,” family-friendly activities, live music and shopping at local food and market vendors.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan Police calls Sept. 26 to Oct. 3
The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Sept. 28:. Suspicious caller: An officer responded to a 911 hang up...
