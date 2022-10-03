I’m a resident of Victoria and running for the Eastern Carver County, District 112, school board. Please let this be my introduction to the community. There are twelve candidates for the four open District 112 seats. As a graduate of Boston College Law School, I am the only lawyer among the twelve. I learned to be a trial lawyer by trying jury cases in downtown Boston in the early-to-mid 1980s. Later, I founded a civil trial firm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where I had been raised. By the time I retired from trial law, I had represented some of the largest companies in the country all the way down to mom-and-pop businesses and countless individuals.

VICTORIA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO