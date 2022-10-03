Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
NFL・
wrestlingrumors.net
Injured AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Hopes To Breathe Again
That should fix her. Injuries are terrible to see in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. That is something that cannot be prepared for and no one is immune to them. After someone gets hurt, the only thing left to do is wait for them to get back in the ring. Now an injured star is on the way back to health.
wrestlinginc.com
Alicia Fox Gets Engaged And Shows Off Tattoos
Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye since she retired from professional wrestling in 2019 but the former WWE Superstar has popped back up on the grid today with some wonderful news. Fox's significant other took to Instagram to share news of the couple's engagement. "Yesterday was a...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Big Time Wrestling Promoter Talks Convincing Ricky Steamboat To Come Out Of Retirement
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is stepping back into the ring when he teams with FTR to face off against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner that will be managed by Arn Anderson on November 27th for Big Time Wrestling. Steamboat previously retired...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks
There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Has Heat With The Office And Locker Room
Over the last few months there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW, and the talk only escalated over the last few days with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on Twitter. Andrade is set to face Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order on...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Beats The Bloodline In Merch Sales
The Bloodline have been one of the top acts in WWE for some time now, and it seems that they’re on a roll when it comes to merchandise sales. The group has feuded with all sorts of names over the last few years and The Bloodline set their sights on Drew McIntyre heading into Clash at the Castle.
