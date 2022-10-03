ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's

Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Fall Golf Social - Covington Business Council. Friday, October 7. 12:30pm - 5:00pm. Join...
Disney's Descendants The Musical Opens This Weekend at Taft Theatre!

Disney’s Descendants The Musical, presented by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, opens this weekend at the Taft Theatre. Public performances are October 8-9 and 14-16, 2022, and tickets are available here. It’s a present-day peek into the kingdom of Auradon, where all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are...
