Anonymous tip helps police find mall shooting suspect on Instagram
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Sept. 21, 2022. Court documents are giving more insight into the arrest of a man connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's that happened in August, including how they found the suspect on Instagram.
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them
BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations. "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May
FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
Police: Man found dead 'from trauma' inside Prince George's County home
BOWIE, Md. — A man was found dead inside a home after suffering from trauma early Friday morning in Bowie, Maryland, police said. According to Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road around 7:10 a.m. When they arrived, they located a man inside a home suffering from trauma.
Police officer suspended after crash at Costco, DUI charge
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said one of its officers was suspended without pay after he was involved in a car wreck and charged with Driving Under the Influence. The police department said the crash happened in a parking lot at 575 E. Ordnance Rd. in […]
Woman killed when motorcycle hit people at bus stop in Frederick identified
UPDATE, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m. — The Frederick Police Department said the woman who died at the bus stop after the motorcycle hit her was Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. The motorcyclist and the other person whom the motorcycle hit still were in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FREDERICK, Md. […]
Attempted stabbing inside Frederick school cafeteria, student in custody
A student is in police custody after allegedly trying to stab multiple people inside a school cafeteria in Frederick.
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Release Identity Of Person Killed In Pedestrian Fatal
Two others who were injured were taken to Shock Trauma. Frederick, Md (KM Frederick Police have released the name of the person who was struck and killed by a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. She is Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. Authorities say at around 4:30 PM, they responded to Hillcrest...
DC police: Man took knife to neck during fight, stabbed other man in gut
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested one of two men who got into a fight involving knives in Northwest Thursday afternoon. Police had a large area cordoned off in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW around 5:30 p.m. The area was outside an apartment building that […]
WUSA
20-year-old Frederick man sentenced to life in prison for murder, possession of explosives
A 20-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his teen classmate in 2021. Judge Julie Solt sentenced Joshua Eckenrode to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended in the Division of Corrections on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive suspended 51-year sentence on a multiple-count indictment of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license, and related weapons charges.
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
Baltimore man charged for shooting squeegee boys who allegedly scammed mother
According to charging documents, on May 19, a group of squeegee workers were working at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane when they were approached by a black Dodge pickup truck.
fox5dc.com
14-year-old crashes mom's car, violates curfew in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 14-year-old stole his mother's car and crashed it Thursday morning, violating the youth curfew in Prince George's County. According to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks Office, the incident occurred behind a building in Beltsville in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road. Officers responded to...
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
Maryland Teen Busted After Stabbing Victim's Leg During Argument About Money
A Glen Burnie teenager has been arrested after stabbing a man in the leg during an argument about money, authorities say. Mason Hausmann, 19, is accused of the stabbing the man in the leg in the 200 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Ferndale around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to Anne Arundel County police.
mocoshow.com
Suspect Now Identified (and Still Wanted) in Attempted Purse Snatching That Was Caught on Video in March
A suspect has been identified in an attempted robbery of another person that occurred at the Chick-fil-A in the 12000 block of Tech Road. The suspect, who was caught on video, has been identified as Jamara Hampton. Original press release from MCPD and photos of the suspect, who is wanted, can be seen below:
