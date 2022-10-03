ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Yardbarker

Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday

Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
Daily Mail

'Do I burn it now?': Kevin De Bruyne's hilarious reaction as the Man City star is presented with a United shirt with his name and number on the back in awkward video

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne made his feelings towards local rivals Manchester United very clear when presented with a shirt with his name on it. De Bruyne was in breathtaking form once against as City dominated United in the Premier League at the weekend, claiming a 6-3 win at the Etihad.
SB Nation

Chelsea, N’Golo Kanté headed towards a separation?

Like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, power couple N’Golo Kanté and Chelsea are possibly headed for a separation. Obviously nothing’s set either way, but some lawyers may have been hired. According to Foot Mercato, Kanté is “already looking for a new club” having “understood” that Chelsea...
BBC

Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record

Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
ESPN

Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win

Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
BBC

F﻿ernandes believes 'tough words' will help United

﻿Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. T﻿railing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. F﻿ernandes admitted the result...
CBS Sports

Europa League: Dybala goal not enough for Roma in home loss to Real Betis; another injury worry for Mourinho

Real Betis picked up an important 2-1 win over AS Roma away from home at the Stadio Olimpico in Europa League play on Thursday. The hosts opened the scoring account with Paulo Dybala from the penalty spot, though it only took six minutes for the Spanish side to find the equalizer with Guido Rodriguez. Manuel Pellegrini's Betis managed to keep the result until the late stages before finding a late goal via a Luiz Henrique header.
Yardbarker

Chelsea keeping tabs on Inter Milan star but could face competition from Manchester United

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni but they could face competition from Manchester United. A report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato Web has claimed that Chelsea are carefully monitoring the situation surrounding Inter Milan defender Bastoni. The left-footed centre-back would slot in perfectly in Chelsea’s five-at-the-back...
Yardbarker

Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao impressed at times yesterday against Chelsea, but ultimately to no avail in the end as his side were thumped 3-0. Goals from Reece James, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana saw the win through. Chelsea are interested in the player, and have already made a bid in the past...
The Associated Press

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
SPORTS

