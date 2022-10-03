Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘on verge of agreeing incredible Barcelona transfer return with PSG ace to join next July’
LIONEL Messi could make a stunning return to Barcelona next summer - at 36. Rumours of a move back to Catalonia for the South American star have grown in recent weeks with Messi already in the final year of his two-season deal at PSG. Messi is understood to be committed...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023
Chelsea have made Declan Rice their number one transfer target for 2023, according to reports. The Blues have a long-term interest in the England international, who was on their books as a teenager before being let go by the academy. We check over 250 million products every day for the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and heres why.
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
Wolves handed huge boost in new manager hunt with Julen Lopetegui set to be replaced at Sevilla by Jorge Sampaoli
JULEN LOPETEGUI is set to bow out as Sevilla’s head coach after Wednesday's Champions’ League clash with Borussia Dortmund. And take a massive step towards becoming Wolves’ next boss. Reports in Spain say the 56-year-old former Spain and Real Madrid manager will take charge of Sevilla for...
Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday
Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
'Do I burn it now?': Kevin De Bruyne's hilarious reaction as the Man City star is presented with a United shirt with his name and number on the back in awkward video
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne made his feelings towards local rivals Manchester United very clear when presented with a shirt with his name on it. De Bruyne was in breathtaking form once against as City dominated United in the Premier League at the weekend, claiming a 6-3 win at the Etihad.
N’Golo Kante ‘offered to Arsenal and Tottenham in shock transfer after he is refused new Chelsea contract’
N'GOLO KANTE has reportedly been offered a shock switch to Arsenal or Tottenham. The injury plagued midfielder has played just twice for Chelsea this season. Kante is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. And the Blues have "absolutely no intention" of handing him a...
SB Nation
Chelsea, N’Golo Kanté headed towards a separation?
Like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, power couple N’Golo Kanté and Chelsea are possibly headed for a separation. Obviously nothing’s set either way, but some lawyers may have been hired. According to Foot Mercato, Kanté is “already looking for a new club” having “understood” that Chelsea...
BBC
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli
Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
ESPN
Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
BBC
Fernandes believes 'tough words' will help United
Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. Trailing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. Fernandes admitted the result...
BBC
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford inspires Europa League win after scare in Cyprus
Erik Ten Hag praised an inspired substitute performance from Marcus Rashford after he earned Manchester United a nervy Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia. United manager Ten Hag introduced the England striker at the interval with the Cypriot side in front. He scored twice, either side of also setting up...
CBS Sports
Europa League: Dybala goal not enough for Roma in home loss to Real Betis; another injury worry for Mourinho
Real Betis picked up an important 2-1 win over AS Roma away from home at the Stadio Olimpico in Europa League play on Thursday. The hosts opened the scoring account with Paulo Dybala from the penalty spot, though it only took six minutes for the Spanish side to find the equalizer with Guido Rodriguez. Manuel Pellegrini's Betis managed to keep the result until the late stages before finding a late goal via a Luiz Henrique header.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Chelsea keeping tabs on Inter Milan star but could face competition from Manchester United
Chelsea are keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni but they could face competition from Manchester United. A report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato Web has claimed that Chelsea are carefully monitoring the situation surrounding Inter Milan defender Bastoni. The left-footed centre-back would slot in perfectly in Chelsea’s five-at-the-back...
Yardbarker
Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao impressed at times yesterday against Chelsea, but ultimately to no avail in the end as his side were thumped 3-0. Goals from Reece James, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana saw the win through. Chelsea are interested in the player, and have already made a bid in the past...
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
