ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flohoops.com

North Carolina A&T Men's Basketball Preview: Can Aggies Find Their Footing?

North Carolina A&T has acquired a lot of frequent-flier miles over the past three seasons. The Aggies' men's basketball program, now playing in its third conference in as many years as it enters its first campaign of play in the Colonial Athletic Association, has been in a lot of new gyms, scouted for plenty of new players and found its way through many different city streets.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Basketball
Greensboro, NC
Football
Greensboro, NC
Sports
dukebasketballreport.com

Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage

The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T State University#American Football#College Football#The Big South Conference#Aggies#Ncataggies
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

Annual Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic held in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Golfers took over the course in support of several nonprofit organizations that help those in need-- right here in the Triad. The Annual Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic held its tournament this morning in Greensboro. All money raised from the event goes to the Petty Family...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
stupiddope.com

Nike Connects with N. Carolina A&T For the AYANTEE Dunk Low Sneaker

Nike and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University have collaborated on the Dunk Low “Ayantee” that is a tribute sneaker for the HBCU, coming in the base colors of gray and brown on the sneaker’s body, with more gray overlays found around the sneaker. In the...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
JAMESTOWN, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Billy D’s holds soft opening at Elon University

Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
ELON, NC
WXII 12

Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair

Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy