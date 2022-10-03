North Carolina A&T has acquired a lot of frequent-flier miles over the past three seasons. The Aggies' men's basketball program, now playing in its third conference in as many years as it enters its first campaign of play in the Colonial Athletic Association, has been in a lot of new gyms, scouted for plenty of new players and found its way through many different city streets.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO