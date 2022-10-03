ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

David Pollack says Georgia's struggles can be blamed on immaturity

David Pollack understands some of the problems Georgia had the last 2 weeks in lackluster wins over Kent State and at Missouri. His “College GameDay” colleague, Rece Davis, said he was not bothered by the “sleepwalking” by the Bulldogs. “There’s something to be said about that,...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting

Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer

LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again

The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
CLEMSON, SC
WRBL News 3

LaFayette vs. Lanett: The Final Chapter

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – One of the historic East Alabama high school rivalry games will play it’s final game this week. For over 50 years, the Lanett Panthers and LaFayette Bulldogs have faced off on a grid iron that draws the community in. Why is this rivalry coming to an end? Chambers County School District […]
LANETT, AL
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more

While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
ATHENS, GA
anglerschannel.com

Lee Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Boater John Lee of Cataula, Georgia, caught 10 bass weighing 35 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Alabama. The tournament, hosted by the Eufaula County Chamber of Commerce, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Bama Division. Lee earned $6,143 for his victory.
EUFAULA, AL
newnanceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
Atlanta Magazine

Gainesville Eye Associates

Since 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has upheld its positive reputation throughout Northeast Georgia for commitment in providing personalized, caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. From routine preventative care to surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, our physicians have the training, experience, and expertise to help patients achieve optimal vision. Our exceptional team of doctors have been consistently recognized for their high-quality patient care and treatment, as well as their expertise in advanced technologies and training. For over four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for their excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star award as an emerging leader in the medical community. Northeast Georgia residents have access to first-class, Top Doctor care right around the corner. At our primary clinics in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia and our satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, and Franklin, we offer the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with not only clearer vision, but also an enhanced quality of life. Our onsite state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including breakthrough bladeless laser cataract surgery; we were the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates also was one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery. Our doctors regularly contribute to clinical eye research on national and international levels.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again

Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Communities Mourn Opelika Icon

OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
OPELIKA, AL

