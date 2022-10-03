Read full article on original website
Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction: Deep South's Oldest Rivalry Resumes in Athens
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Auburn Tigers (AU) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (UGA) SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
How Auburn recruiting may look if Auburn and Bryan Harsin part ways
How would a coaching change impact Auburn football recruiting?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles returns? Paul Finebaum caller pitches former LSU coach for potential SEC opening
According to one caller on the Paul Finebaum show Wednesday, that’s exactly who the Tigers should hire when Bryan Harsin eventually gets the axe. Though not official, it seems like Harsin’s departure from Auburn is all but guaranteed soon. And we’re sure Miles would love to make his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
David Pollack says Georgia's struggles can be blamed on immaturity
David Pollack understands some of the problems Georgia had the last 2 weeks in lackluster wins over Kent State and at Missouri. His “College GameDay” colleague, Rece Davis, said he was not bothered by the “sleepwalking” by the Bulldogs. “There’s something to be said about that,...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
'If we don't win that game, I'm probably not here'
Clemson’s pending trip to Boston College has plenty of memories flooding back to Dabo Swinney’s mind, including one particular game the Tigers’ coach believes started all of this. “If we don’t win (...)
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer
LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again
The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
LaFayette vs. Lanett: The Final Chapter
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – One of the historic East Alabama high school rivalry games will play it’s final game this week. For over 50 years, the Lanett Panthers and LaFayette Bulldogs have faced off on a grid iron that draws the community in. Why is this rivalry coming to an end? Chambers County School District […]
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more
While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
anglerschannel.com
Lee Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Boater John Lee of Cataula, Georgia, caught 10 bass weighing 35 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Alabama. The tournament, hosted by the Eufaula County Chamber of Commerce, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Bama Division. Lee earned $6,143 for his victory.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
Atlanta Magazine
Gainesville Eye Associates
Opelika-Auburn News
The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again
Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
Pregnant woman files unfair labor charge against GE Auburn plant: ‘It was just awful’
A former General Electric Aviation employee has filed a federal workplace complaint against the Auburn plant, citing wrongful termination based on her participation in a labor organization. Former manufacturing associate Brenyetta Talley, 31, said she worked at the Auburn plant for six years and won five awards during her employment....
opelikaobserver.com
Communities Mourn Opelika Icon
OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
