Columbia, MO

FanSided

Checking in on Missouri Tigers recruit, Brett Norfleet

Brett Norfleet, the 6’7 Tight End from St. Charles, MO officially committed to the university of Missouri on 11/2/12021. He attends Francis Howell High school. The 4-star recruit is the 15th rank tight end prospect in the country and ranks 9th amongst all Missouri high school players from the class if 2023. Just below 8th place, Joshua Manning. A fellow Missouri Tiger commit, who we will be attending Mizzou next year and playing wide receiver.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Wednesday groundbreaking set for TopTracer Golf in Columbia

TopTracer Range will be building its second Missouri location just west of Columbia, at Midway Golf and Games. A groundbreaking event for the multi-million dollar facility is set for 4:30 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Midway Golf and Games, which is visible from I-70. TopTracer is owned by Top Golf, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
City
Florida, MO
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbia, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
939theeagle.com

Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia

About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are

Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri

Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
MACON, MO
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Bryan Mcclendon
khqa.com

Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
BEVIER, MO
kwos.com

Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico

The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
MEXICO, MO
kjluradio.com

Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week

Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
ASHLAND, MO
#American Football#College Football#Auburn#Tigers
Awesome 92.3

Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover

Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

