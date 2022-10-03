Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
guitargirlmag.com
WIRE & WOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES TALENT SCHEDULE
Alpharetta – Wire & Wood has announced the full entertainment schedule of national, regional, and local performers for the 2022 event to be held on Friday and Saturday, October 7 – 8, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. The popular free admission festival will host thirty-four (34) performances on six (6) outdoor stages plus an additional seventeen (17) Music Match showcase performances at participating Downtown area businesses.
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the most spine-chilling haunted houses near Atlanta to visit (if you dare)
If you’re looking for unsettling activities to get your scare on this fall, running from maniacal clowns to deranged zombies and more will be sure to give you that autumn adrenaline rush. From makeup, lighting and effects to sinister storytelling, these haunted houses will make you feel like you are the star of a horror film, thanks to the elaborate production value. From now until the end of October, check out this selection of hair-raising haunted houses near Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
This weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do in Atlanta. If you haven’t already planned to attend One Music Fest or a ghost tour, or if you’re looking for something new to do, Atlanta has plenty of other events to choose from. Here’s a list of some...
emmys.com
A Creative Community at Trilith Studios
Frank Patterson believes in television. That's why he's positioned Trilith Studios to serve small companies making streaming shows right alongside big companies making blockbusters. "Television is the medium of our age," he says. "It's where a lot of creativity is happening, and it's where a lot of storytellers are finding...
secretatlanta.co
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
wabe.org
Motown icon Smokey Robinson to perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
Smokey Robinson will be in Atlanta, performing at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Friday evening, Oct. 7, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via telephone before hitting the stage. How the Motown legend got his nickname, “Smokey:”. “That goes way back to when...
Timothy P. Ryan, MD
In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
Eater
Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches
Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
The 11 Best Barbecue Spots in Atlanta
There are three essential components to a great barbecue restaurant: the tenderness of the meat, the taste of the sauce and the tone of the actual space. Oh, you didn’t know about that last key ingredient? A good vibe—we’re talking some down-home music, worn-out stickers on the wall, maybe a football game on TV—absolutely sets the mood for a great meal. Some Atlanta restaurants have been perfecting this recipe for years. Others are only just getting their fire started. The stickiness of our fingers lets you know that all of these places are worthy of a visit.
secretatlanta.co
This Powerful Photography Exhibit Explores Black Identity At The High
There’s a brand new Deana Lawson exhibition hitting up the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. The Brooklyn-based photographer and artist is renowned for her intimate photographs, delving into themes like family, sexuality, spirituality, and Black identity. This new exhibition boasts an unbeatable collection of the artist’s work, with...
matadornetwork.com
Atlanta’s New Margaritaville Vacation Club Brings Beach Vibes To the Center of the City
Nothing feels like vacation quite like sipping a strawberry margarita in a warm breeze. The tropical vibes crank up a notch when steel drums start playing and a whiff of saltwater hits your nose. Then life becomes one big Jimmy Buffet song when you kick back in a deck chair, take one more sweet boozy sip, and gaze out at…the Atlanta skyline?
thehypemagazine.com
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
Founder of The Boiler Seafood plots seven new restaurants
Chad Dillon will open a new location of JJ Fish & Chicken, along with six new concepts.
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
Heal the Westside
In the library of Booker T. Washington High School, the oldest Black high school in the state, sat over 50 members of the community gathered there to hear about how they could help heal Atlanta’s Westside. Booker T. Washington High School is nestled in the heart of the Vine City neighborhood, servicing an average of […] The post Heal the Westside appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
New changes coming to Delta loyalty program
ATLANTA — On Thursday, Delta announced that they will be making some changes to its Skymiles program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of the biggest changes is the number of Medallion qualification dollars required to earn status. For the first time in seven...
