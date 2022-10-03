Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
wrestlingrumors.net
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
ewrestlingnews.com
Opening Match Revealed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
Yardbarker
Another Bray Wyatt clue dropped during Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins match on WWE Raw
A sign was shown tonight on WWE Raw that seems to further hint at Bray Wyatt returning soon. During the Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikoa match, someone was seen walking with a "WYYT RABAT" sign in the crowd. You could also see the white rabbit in the top corner of the sign. Scroll down on this page to see the sign.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007
Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
ewrestlingnews.com
Veer Mahaan Makes Appearance On WWE NXT, Reunites With Sanga
Veer Mahaan made an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. In a backstage segment, Sanga was hyping up Nathan Frazer for his match against Axiom next week – which is a qualifying match for the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
ewrestlingnews.com
United States Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW
On next week’s episode of WWE RAW, we’ll see a United States Championship match taking place. Seth Rollins will challenge Bobby Lashley for the strap, one day after what will be the former’s Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules 2022. This comes after Rollins...
ewrestlingnews.com
Miro’s Character Already Killed Off, News On Britt Baker, The Acclaimed, More
While Miro appeared on CBS’ East New York series last night, his character has already been killed off. The TODAY Show recently covered the recent AEW tag team title win for The Acclaimed. You can check out the article by clicking here. Evo Comics Inc will be selling an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Montez Ford Dealing With An Injury – Details
One top WWE RAW Superstar is dealing with an injury. Montez Ford is dealing with an injury, and the news was kept under wraps until Monday night’s episode of RAW. On Monday’s RAW, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn were featured in a backstage segment with The Street Profits. Zayn warned The Profits that Roman Reigns will be there next week, and they’ll have to acknowledge him. Ford was wearing a walking boot during the segment.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Praises Sheamus, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Tweets
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is high on Sheamus’ 2022 run in WWE. The WWE legend took to Twitter earlier this week to praise the SmackDown Superstar. He wrote,. “Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger!”. The Brawling Brutes...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts: Without Me, There Is No Undertaker Or Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has taken some credit for the careers of some of wrestling’s top stars, including The Undertaker. Debuting in 1990, The Undertaker would become one of wrestling’s most veteran performers, and feuded with Jake in early 1992. This culminated...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nyla Rose Says She Loves Being Paired With Vickie Guerrero
AEW wrestler Nyla Rose recently appeared on The Team 980AM to discuss being paired up with Vickie Guerreo in All Elite Wrestling, Marina Shafir recently joining them, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On being paired up with Guerrero: “Oh, it’s fantastic. All my...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several People Were ‘Frustrated’ By Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument
As we previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend. This led to a physical confrontation between the two men at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. According to a report from Fightful, the interaction online...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Hires Horror Writer For Director Of Longtime Creative Position
WWE has hired an interesting name for an interesting spot in the company. Fightful Select reported today that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined the company as he started full-time this week as Director of Longtime Creative. Fee has worked as a horror writer for Marvel in the past. He...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Current Crew, Provides ‘Winter Is Coming’ Update
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the plans for ‘Winter Is Coming,’ the company’s stability as of late, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins Brawl After WWE Monday Night RAW
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle shared fists after this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW went off the air. During the show, the pair had a face-to-face, but did not fight, due to a non-compete clause. In the ring after the show, Rollins said that Jack Tunney Jr....
