ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star

It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
wrestlingrumors.net

Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go

That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons

Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
ewrestlingnews.com

Opening Match Revealed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007

Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW

At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
ewrestlingnews.com

Veer Mahaan Makes Appearance On WWE NXT, Reunites With Sanga

Veer Mahaan made an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. In a backstage segment, Sanga was hyping up Nathan Frazer for his match against Axiom next week – which is a qualifying match for the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc.
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
ewrestlingnews.com

United States Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW

On next week’s episode of WWE RAW, we’ll see a United States Championship match taking place. Seth Rollins will challenge Bobby Lashley for the strap, one day after what will be the former’s Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules 2022. This comes after Rollins...
ewrestlingnews.com

Montez Ford Dealing With An Injury – Details

One top WWE RAW Superstar is dealing with an injury. Montez Ford is dealing with an injury, and the news was kept under wraps until Monday night’s episode of RAW. On Monday’s RAW, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn were featured in a backstage segment with The Street Profits. Zayn warned The Profits that Roman Reigns will be there next week, and they’ll have to acknowledge him. Ford was wearing a walking boot during the segment.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Praises Sheamus, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Tweets

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is high on Sheamus’ 2022 run in WWE. The WWE legend took to Twitter earlier this week to praise the SmackDown Superstar. He wrote,. “Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger!”. The Brawling Brutes...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Roberts: Without Me, There Is No Undertaker Or Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has taken some credit for the careers of some of wrestling’s top stars, including The Undertaker. Debuting in 1990, The Undertaker would become one of wrestling’s most veteran performers, and feuded with Jake in early 1992. This culminated...
ewrestlingnews.com

Nyla Rose Says She Loves Being Paired With Vickie Guerrero

AEW wrestler Nyla Rose recently appeared on The Team 980AM to discuss being paired up with Vickie Guerreo in All Elite Wrestling, Marina Shafir recently joining them, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On being paired up with Guerrero: “Oh, it’s fantastic. All my...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Hires Horror Writer For Director Of Longtime Creative Position

WWE has hired an interesting name for an interesting spot in the company. Fightful Select reported today that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined the company as he started full-time this week as Director of Longtime Creative. Fee has worked as a horror writer for Marvel in the past. He...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes

According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Current Crew, Provides ‘Winter Is Coming’ Update

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the plans for ‘Winter Is Coming,’ the company’s stability as of late, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins Brawl After WWE Monday Night RAW

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle shared fists after this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW went off the air. During the show, the pair had a face-to-face, but did not fight, due to a non-compete clause. In the ring after the show, Rollins said that Jack Tunney Jr....
