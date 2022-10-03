ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure

BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments

There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Bill Rogers named acting Columbus sheriff

In an emergency meeting Wednesday, the Columbus County Board of Commissioners appointed recently-retired State Highway Patrolman Bill Rogers as acting sheriff in place of the suspended Jody Greene. The 4 p.m. meeting, officially called at 1:48 p.m., was only for the purpose of naming an acting sheriff. The three-minute meeting...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspended sheriff absent from Columbus County Candidates Forum

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Five candidates were present for the Columbus County Candidates Forum on Thursday night at Southeastern Community College. Barbara Featherson, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners; Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; Jason Soles, candidate for Columbus County Sheriff; and Edward Squires, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

United Way of the Cape Fear receives $603,000 grant, providing training for lower-income residents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way of the Cape Fear Area has been awarded a $603,568 workforce inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide on-the-job training to at least 101 low-income older North Carolinians living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, according to a press release.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Navassa man found not guilty in statutory rape case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gregory Westfield, resident of Navassa, has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was heard in Brunswick County. A Navassa resident, Westfield had been arrested in 2017. Westfield had previously faced charges for:. 1 count of statutory sex offense.
NAVASSA, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Fall Calendar Full For Whiteville

Cooler temperatures will bring more than just fall leaves to Whiteville in coming months. The city’s calendar is full of events leading up to the holiday season. This weekend Cycle NC will be coming to town to kick off one of many shindigs planned, and area businesses are giving people something to talk about.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Bladen Journal

Sleeping as the storm rages

As I am writing this from Robeson County, Hurricane Ian has carved a path of destruction across the island of Cuba and then the peninsula of my home state of Florida. I hope that we can all be praying for the relief of the folks in Florida. At this time there appears to be massive devastation there, in particular in the Sanibel Island area in Southwest Florida. As the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber, tweeted out several days ago, I have great hope in the face of this tragedy because I know that somewhere, right this second, a Southern Baptist is opening their closet to get out their yellow, disaster relief hat and t-shirt to go help and be the presence of Christ in that community.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

