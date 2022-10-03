Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Friends to host fundraiser in memory of domestic violence murder victim in Oak Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter is speaking out following two separate domestic violence incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other this past weekend. Hope Harbor Home says it is alarmed about the two separate incidents that occurred October 1 and October 2 in...
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure
BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
carolinajournal.com
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments
There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man receives life in prison for 2019 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County resident Andrew Boynton has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 murder. The guilty verdict comes just over a week after a trial began in Wilmington for Boynton’s murder of his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland...
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
nrcolumbus.com
Bill Rogers named acting Columbus sheriff
In an emergency meeting Wednesday, the Columbus County Board of Commissioners appointed recently-retired State Highway Patrolman Bill Rogers as acting sheriff in place of the suspended Jody Greene. The 4 p.m. meeting, officially called at 1:48 p.m., was only for the purpose of naming an acting sheriff. The three-minute meeting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspended sheriff absent from Columbus County Candidates Forum
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Five candidates were present for the Columbus County Candidates Forum on Thursday night at Southeastern Community College. Barbara Featherson, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners; Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; Jason Soles, candidate for Columbus County Sheriff; and Edward Squires, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
United Way of the Cape Fear receives $603,000 grant, providing training for lower-income residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way of the Cape Fear Area has been awarded a $603,568 workforce inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide on-the-job training to at least 101 low-income older North Carolinians living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, according to a press release.
WECT
Navassa man found not guilty in statutory rape case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gregory Westfield, resident of Navassa, has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was heard in Brunswick County. A Navassa resident, Westfield had been arrested in 2017. Westfield had previously faced charges for:. 1 count of statutory sex offense.
columbuscountynews.com
Fall Calendar Full For Whiteville
Cooler temperatures will bring more than just fall leaves to Whiteville in coming months. The city’s calendar is full of events leading up to the holiday season. This weekend Cycle NC will be coming to town to kick off one of many shindigs planned, and area businesses are giving people something to talk about.
WECT
Domestic violence 911 calls decrease in Brunswick County, shelter receives influx of calls
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a weekend of domestic violence incidents left one woman dead and another hospitalized, a local domestic violence shelter says they’re getting more calls than ever. Brunswick County’s domestic violence shelter Hope Harbor Home says they’re not aware if this weekend’s victims ever reached...
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff Jody Greene suspended from office following District Attorney’s petition
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene has been immediately suspended from his position as Columbus County Sheriff. The ruling comes after District Attorney Jon David recently called on Greene to resign from his role as Sheriff. Judge Douglas Sasser signed off on the suspension decision, which follows allegations...
Bladen Journal
Sleeping as the storm rages
As I am writing this from Robeson County, Hurricane Ian has carved a path of destruction across the island of Cuba and then the peninsula of my home state of Florida. I hope that we can all be praying for the relief of the folks in Florida. At this time there appears to be massive devastation there, in particular in the Sanibel Island area in Southwest Florida. As the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber, tweeted out several days ago, I have great hope in the face of this tragedy because I know that somewhere, right this second, a Southern Baptist is opening their closet to get out their yellow, disaster relief hat and t-shirt to go help and be the presence of Christ in that community.
Comments / 0