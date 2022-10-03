Read full article on original website
qudach.com
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested For Assaulting Cop Was Paid To Campaign For Glenn Youngkin
A 23-year-old antheral who allegedly assaulted a constabulary serviceman during the Jan. 6, 2021, onslaught connected the U.S. Capitol was aboriginal paid by the Virginia Republican Party to run for now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin, HuffPost has confirmed. Joseph Brody was arrested by national authorities past period adjacent his location successful bluish...
