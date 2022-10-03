ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Georgia GOP lieutenant governor blasts Trump over Walker Senate campaign

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) blamed former President Trump for embattled GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign on Thursday, as Walker’s Senate bid remains engulfed in scandal. “[Georgia] let down the entire country,” Duncan told CNN. “Donald Trump led us down a rabbit trail post-election because he was too consumed with trying to save…
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy