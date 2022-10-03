I'm all for ERA.... When the girls turn 18, send them to the post office and sign their life away... Uncle Sam just might need ya one day.....lol
That one died in 1982 per the Constitutional process. After failing to get enough states to approve it in the allowed 8 years Want to try again. Start over.
If you haven’t noticed, when any group makes a claim on what they call “Equal Rights” they do not really want “Equal Rights”. They want “More Than Equal Rights”. The thinking, (pardon the term) is that at some point in the past (pick a date) someone belonging to a group got dumped on by someone from another group. This caused a cascade, society stopped all forward motion, and all members of the group who were like the person who was dumped on also began getting dumped on. So the only way to fix this is if the descendants of those who were dumped on get “More Than Equal Rights” to make up for the past. But they’ll let us know when things are square.
Comments / 32