ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 32

Jmart 67
3d ago

I'm all for ERA.... When the girls turn 18, send them to the post office and sign their life away... Uncle Sam just might need ya one day.....lol

Reply(8)
9
TSmith
3d ago

That one died in 1982 per the Constitutional process. After failing to get enough states to approve it in the allowed 8 years Want to try again. Start over.

Reply(10)
4
muckraker_bob
3d ago

If you haven’t noticed, when any group makes a claim on what they call “Equal Rights” they do not really want “Equal Rights”. They want “More Than Equal Rights”. The thinking, (pardon the term) is that at some point in the past (pick a date) someone belonging to a group got dumped on by someone from another group. This caused a cascade, society stopped all forward motion, and all members of the group who were like the person who was dumped on also began getting dumped on. So the only way to fix this is if the descendants of those who were dumped on get “More Than Equal Rights” to make up for the past. But they’ll let us know when things are square.

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, VA
State
Nevada State
City
Columbia, IL
Local
Virginia Government
City
Equality, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Nevada Government
Salon

“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Rights Amendment#Constitutional Amendment#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Court Of Appeals#Illinois Solicitor#The Justice Department
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy