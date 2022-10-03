Read full article on original website
Robert C. Byrd soccer sweeps Preston by 4-0 scorelines
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of 4-0 victories over the Preston Knights kept the momentum going for the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles with a week remaining in the regular season. The RCB boys took the lead when Brayden Thomason pounced on a loose ball in the...
Bridgeport girls down Parkersburg South, 1-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Elisa Dinaldo scored early in the first half for the only goal of the game to lead Bridgeport to a 1-0 win over Parkersburg South in girls high school soccer action Thursday night at Wayne Jamison Field. Dinaldo took a corner kick from Hannah...
RCB splits volleyball tri-match
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After dropping a two-set match to Philip Barbour, the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team rebounded with a two-set victory over East Fairmont in a tri-match on Thursday at East Fairmont. The Colts defeated the Flying Eagles 25-20, 25-15, but defeated the Bees 25-17, 25-16.
WVU's Quinerly, Smith named preseason all-Big 12 honorable mention
Sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women's basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women's basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own...
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
Manko competes at state tournament
WHEELING — Preston’s Briar Manko competed in the 2022 WVSSAC State Golf Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Oglebay Resort’s Jones Course in Wheeling. Manko was the first Preston golfer to compete in the state championship since Luke Livengood in 2019.
Lincoln boys fall at home to Grafton, girls salvage 2-2 tie
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer cruised to a 6-0 victory at Lincoln on Thursday night before the two schools’ girls teams battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw. The Bearcat boys were coming off a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday, but they...
What's Happening
Basketball: WVU Potomac State College is hosting a 3x3 basketball tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lough Gym. Registration begins 8:30 a.m. Open to high school age and up. Three-person team $60; four-person team $75. Cash prize for winning team. For further info, email rdstreets@mail.wvu.edu.
Robert J. LeFever
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Another member of The Greatest Generation, Robert J. LeFever, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, while a resident of the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. He was born in Salem, the son of immigrants, Robert and Delzina LeFever.
Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center hosts Night of Recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine’s Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center hosted its 11th annual Night of Recognition Thursday after a two-year forced break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are excited to welcome this event back after being unable to hold it due to COVID. We...
Chronic Disease Program serves thousands in Garrett County
OAKLAND — Developing and implementing impactful programs in Garrett County has long been at the heart of the Garrett County Health Department’s mission to make Garrett County a healthier place to live, work and play. During the summer, over 100 physical activity opportunities, events and programs were implemented...
Local racer to compete in world's premier off-road racing series event
NEWBURG — Newburg resident Casen Jennings will compete with the best off-road racers in the world on Saturday, Oct. 8. The seven-year-old ATV and dirt bike racer will compete at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC, in nearby Newburg, at CJ Raceway in Round 12 of the 13-stop Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
Sesquicentennial Artwork Competition winners named
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Arts Council has announced the winners of the Sesquicentennial Artwork Competition. All artwork will join the Garrett County Board of Commissioner’s collection on display at the County Courthouse.
