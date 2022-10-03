Please see this statement from Roger Hernstadt (Town Manager of FMB), Ray Murphy (Mayor of FMB), and the FMB Fire District:. There is still extensive emergency search and rescue operation being conducted on FMB. Emergency services crews are searching for people who are hurt or might need help amongst the rubble, and people who have passed. They need space and time to do their jobs and any extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic hampers and prolongs their efforts. Residents are not able to get on the beach until these efforts are complete. We do not have a date set for when residents can return. Watch the FMB Fire District’s and the Town’s social media and websites for updates.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO