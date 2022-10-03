Read full article on original website
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
NCH Healthcare System updates for the community
NCH Healthcare System is starting to return to business as usual operationally and that is due to all the efforts of our healthcare team and community working together. We wanted to share the following updates with media to pass along to our community:. NCH offers free virtual care. NCH has...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FK Your Diet provides food, a helping hand to SWFL community devastated by Hurricane Ian
Since FK Your Diet opened in Fort Myers in 2018, founders Amy Eldridge and Doug Miller have been known for lending a helping hand throughout the Southwest Florida community. Miller grew up as a foster child until he aged out of the system at 18. FK, an abbreviation for Foster Kids, was opened as a way for him to pursue his passion for cooking and giving back to the community. Eldridge and Miller also use their space helping others get back on track.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fifth Third Bank eBus to assist Dunbar community with FEMA applications, disaster supplemental nutrition assistance
The Fifth Third Bank eBus will be arriving in Fort Myers Thursday. It will be partnering with the city of Fort Myers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at its Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, 3903 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the Dunbar community to help residents apply for FEMA, Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and other emergency assistance resources.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral offering free mental, medical help
Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral is offering free mental and medical help to the public. The Chabad Jewish Center, 1716 Cape Coral Pkwy., will be open and offering these services beginning on Thursday as Yom Kippur, which began on Tuesday and ends Wednesday evening, is a day of fasting, WINK News reports.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Medical center to open at Sears in Edison Mall
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is opening a medical center in the old Sears at Edison Mall. The location was previously used as a vaccination site during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first community medical center to provide emergency and urgent medical support post-Hurricane Ian, WINK News reports.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Family Initiative reopens in Cape Coral
Family Initiative’s Autism Support Center in Cape Coral has reopened to provide basic food supplies and bottled water for Southwest Florida families with autism. The Autism Support Center, 734 SW 4th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To continue providing services to families with autism in need, Family Initiative is seeking donations of nonperishable food items, cases of water, batteries, or financial contributions. If donors cannot deliver items, Family Initiative can arrange pick up and distribute goods to families, if possible. For more information about donation needs, contact Rachel Fecteau by calling 239-220-1387 or emailing rfecteau@fi-flordia.org.
WSVN-TV
Broward County Public Schools sends help to Lee County
(WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is planning to help out schools in Lee County after Hurricane Ian damaged many educational buildings. Staff members from the district’s Physical Plant Operations will head to the area. The team specializes in air conditioning, carpentry, plumbing and electrical work. More...
HUD Sending Funds to Fort Myers, Gainesville, St. Petersburg for Safety Measures in Public Housing
This week, as part of almost $10.4 million going to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) “to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents,” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded funds to three agencies in Florida.
Free veterinary services at Terry Park
University of Florida Veterinarians is offering free veterinary services today to residents with pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
UPDATED INFORMATION REGARDING FORT MYERS BEACH ACCESS
Please see this statement from Roger Hernstadt (Town Manager of FMB), Ray Murphy (Mayor of FMB), and the FMB Fire District:. There is still extensive emergency search and rescue operation being conducted on FMB. Emergency services crews are searching for people who are hurt or might need help amongst the rubble, and people who have passed. They need space and time to do their jobs and any extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic hampers and prolongs their efforts. Residents are not able to get on the beach until these efforts are complete. We do not have a date set for when residents can return. Watch the FMB Fire District’s and the Town’s social media and websites for updates.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Operation Airdrop donations for Pine Island loaded for delivery at Naples Airport
Relief supplies collected for Pine Island were loaded onto a truck for transportation Wednesday at Naples Airport. More than 15 pallets of supplies were collected Tuesday. Due to the tremendous response, the decision was made to take the supplies by boat rather than aircraft. Truck and boat transportation was undertaken by Operation Airdrop and the Cajun Navy.
Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian
Xfinity has set up four locations in SWFL to provide free WiFi and help people stay connected after Hurricane Ian.
Lee to make announcement about next week's classes on Friday
Dr. Christopher Bernier said the district is expecting a fully-detailed inspection report on the status of all buildings damaged in last week's hurricane.
flcourier.com
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane supplies and food donations dropoff at True Fashionistas
True Fashionistas is collecting supplies and nonperishable food donations for victims of Hurricane Ian and delivering them to East Naples coastal areas and Naples Park. True Fashionistas, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples, is open for drop-offs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday. The store also needs volunteers to help organize and distribute donations.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis directs FDOT to immediately undertake repairs to Sanibel Causeway
Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to prioritize repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. These are needed for first responders and Sanibel residents to access the island and other recovery efforts such as power restoration and debris removal. The contract for the bridge repair was awarded Tuesday, and it is anticipated to have the Sanibel Causeway accessible by the end of the month. Once immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent long-term repairs will be made to the causeway. The emergency repairs will offer a safe passage for immediate access and be incorporated into long-term repair plans.
WBUR
How Hurricane Ian is impacting affordable housing in Florida
Hurricane Ian's record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing. Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what's at stake there.
wlrn.org
Trailer park residents deal with Ian's flood, no insurance, and eventually - no place to
At a riverfront trailer park in Naples, residents are salvaging what they can from the wreckage of their homes. Polluted floodwaters inundated the neighborhood, making the mobile homes unsafe to live in and leaving some residents with nowhere else to go. Just off of Highway 41, tucked behind a Ferrari...
