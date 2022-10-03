Nicklaus Children’s Health System of Miami delivered an 18-wheeler truck full of nearly 20 pallets of bottled water and scrubs on Friday to NCH Healthcare System Business Center in Naples. The donated scrubs were added to the work uniform and shoe donations already contributed by Sew Shore Uniforms, as well as those collected from NCH staff, to be distributed first to the more than 150 NCH employees who experienced significant loss from Hurricane Ian. N-95 masks were also donated to those who may be dealing with increasingly moldy conditions as they continue the cleanup process.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO