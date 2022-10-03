ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County Schools look to reopen Oct. 17

Lee County public schools aim to reopen on Oct. 17 but will remain closed through Oct. 14, superintendent Christopher Berner said in a Friday news conference. The School District of Lee County is still dealing with campuses that require repairs after Hurricane Ian and utility and transit issues that may prevent students and staff from safely getting to and from schools.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Fifth Third Bank eBus to assist Dunbar community with FEMA applications, disaster supplemental nutrition assistance

The Fifth Third Bank eBus will be arriving in Fort Myers Thursday. It will be partnering with the city of Fort Myers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at its Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, 3903 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the Dunbar community to help residents apply for FEMA, Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and other emergency assistance resources.
FORT MYERS, FL
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Disaster Relief Fund activated for Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County

The Charlotte Community Foundation (CCF) has activated the Charlotte County Disaster Relief Fund to respond quickly in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing immediate aid to residents in Charlotte County who will need financial assistance and resources. The first $500,000.00 in contributions to this fund will be matched by CCF to bolster community impact.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NCH staff receive shipment of water, work uniforms from Miami hospital

Nicklaus Children’s Health System of Miami delivered an 18-wheeler truck full of nearly 20 pallets of bottled water and scrubs on Friday to NCH Healthcare System Business Center in Naples. The donated scrubs were added to the work uniform and shoe donations already contributed by Sew Shore Uniforms, as well as those collected from NCH staff, to be distributed first to the more than 150 NCH employees who experienced significant loss from Hurricane Ian. N-95 masks were also donated to those who may be dealing with increasingly moldy conditions as they continue the cleanup process.
MIAMI, FL
Charlotte County Utilities suspending late fees

Charlotte County Utilities Department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut-offs for non-payment until further notice. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits

State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.

