Lee County Schools look to reopen Oct. 17
Lee County public schools aim to reopen on Oct. 17 but will remain closed through Oct. 14, superintendent Christopher Berner said in a Friday news conference. The School District of Lee County is still dealing with campuses that require repairs after Hurricane Ian and utility and transit issues that may prevent students and staff from safely getting to and from schools.
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
Fifth Third Bank eBus to assist Dunbar community with FEMA applications, disaster supplemental nutrition assistance
The Fifth Third Bank eBus will be arriving in Fort Myers Thursday. It will be partnering with the city of Fort Myers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at its Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, 3903 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the Dunbar community to help residents apply for FEMA, Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and other emergency assistance resources.
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit
If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
Fort Myers Yacht Basin residents remain resilient after Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Residents of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin have been fighting tirelessly to protect their homes against a new developer for nearly seven months. Those very homes felt Hurricane Ian’s fury as it moved through the river district in downtown Fort Myers last week. Most of the live-a-boards at the...
Disaster Relief Fund activated for Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
The Charlotte Community Foundation (CCF) has activated the Charlotte County Disaster Relief Fund to respond quickly in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing immediate aid to residents in Charlotte County who will need financial assistance and resources. The first $500,000.00 in contributions to this fund will be matched by CCF to bolster community impact.
Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.
NCH staff receive shipment of water, work uniforms from Miami hospital
Nicklaus Children’s Health System of Miami delivered an 18-wheeler truck full of nearly 20 pallets of bottled water and scrubs on Friday to NCH Healthcare System Business Center in Naples. The donated scrubs were added to the work uniform and shoe donations already contributed by Sew Shore Uniforms, as well as those collected from NCH staff, to be distributed first to the more than 150 NCH employees who experienced significant loss from Hurricane Ian. N-95 masks were also donated to those who may be dealing with increasingly moldy conditions as they continue the cleanup process.
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
Cape Coral disaster recovery jobs
Tetra Tech and Ceres are hiring Cape Coral residents to staff disaster recovery crews. Jobs are immediately available with the potential to earn more than $1,400 per week.
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
Bonita Springs Mayor and Council gives update on recovery efforts
Mayor and Council will update residents about the progress being made in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. It is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday at the City of Bonita Springs City Hall.
Sarasota County Schools remain closed as repairs, assessments are underway
Schools remain closed Monday for students and teachers in hard hit Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian. Crews are working to assess the damage and get repairs done as quickly as possible.
Charlotte County Utilities suspending late fees
Charlotte County Utilities Department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut-offs for non-payment until further notice. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Free disaster cleanup assistance in Charlotte County; where to report damage
Charlotte County is offering you the opportunity to get free disaster cleanup after Hurricane Ian. The county says you can call Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. They will connect you to volunteers from local relief organizations, community and faith groups who may be able to help with cleanup around your home.
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits
State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.
