cwuobserver.com

Shooting in Seattle U-District leaves four UW students injured

A shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of 43rd Street and University Way near the University of Washington (UW) Seattle campus that left four students injured, according to a UW Alert system notification sent out early on the morning of Oct. 2. The four injured students were transported to Harborview...
KUOW

Fight leads to shooting outside U District bar

University of Washington students are one week into the school year, and already, some are concerned for their safety after a shooting near campus. Freshman Nandina Talukder was with her parents when they got an emergency alert about the shooting a little after 1 a.m. on Sunday. “I was very...
q13fox.com

Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June

SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
seattlemedium.com

New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin

The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
MyNorthwest

Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown. The driver, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, worked out of Sea-Tac Airport. He was shot and killed on Sept. 11 around 8:30 p.m. at 7th Avenue and Lenora Street near the Amazon spheres. Kediye had pulled up to a stoplight.
Bruce Harrell
q13fox.com

Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them

By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
KIMA TV

Auburn police arrest suspect after finding drugs, guns and cash inside home

AUBURN, Wash. — Detectives arrested a suspect after finding drugs, firearms and cash inside their home in south Auburn this week. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the suspect's residence and "found 5,337 suspected fentanyl pills, three firearms, two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl powder and about $7,000 in cash," the Auburn Police Department said.
gigharbornow.org

Long-running Gig Harbor preschool closes, unable to secure a location

The evening before their daughter Thea was to start her first day at Rainy Dayz Preschool, Jon and Cecily Novotney stopped by the school to make sure they knew the drop-off location. Looking in from outside the building, they were surprised to see the classrooms empty. School was to start...
KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
q13fox.com

King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
