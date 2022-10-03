Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
q13fox.com
Seattle Police launch emphasis patrols in U District following recent gun violence
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are launching emphasis patrols in the University District after recent gun violence incidents. According to authorities, officers were called to at least four shooting incidents from late September to early October. No arrests have been made in any of these cases. Most recently, four students were...
cwuobserver.com
Shooting in Seattle U-District leaves four UW students injured
A shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of 43rd Street and University Way near the University of Washington (UW) Seattle campus that left four students injured, according to a UW Alert system notification sent out early on the morning of Oct. 2. The four injured students were transported to Harborview...
Cops investigating after two teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Thursday, October 6. Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were shot late Wednesday night in Pioneer Square. SPD says dispatch received multiple 911 calls...
KUOW
Fight leads to shooting outside U District bar
University of Washington students are one week into the school year, and already, some are concerned for their safety after a shooting near campus. Freshman Nandina Talukder was with her parents when they got an emergency alert about the shooting a little after 1 a.m. on Sunday. “I was very...
q13fox.com
Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June
SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder
Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown. The driver, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, worked out of Sea-Tac Airport. He was shot and killed on Sept. 11 around 8:30 p.m. at 7th Avenue and Lenora Street near the Amazon spheres. Kediye had pulled up to a stoplight.
Police make arrest in connection to woman's body found near Burke-Gilman Trail
SEATTLE — Seattle police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose body was found near the Burke-Gilman Trail in June. On Tuesday, Seattle police arrested a 32-year-old man after they connected him to DNA evidence found at the scene. Mavis Nelson's body...
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Stabbing suspect caught after causing lock-out at Bellevue’s Highland Middle School
Police have the suspect in custody, and the lockout has been lifted. After his arrest, officers discovered the suspect had a no-bail Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest for escaping community custody. Update 9:03 a.m.:. Bellevue Police tell us two people got into a fight just before 8:00...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Schools Practice Reuniting Parents And Students After A School Evacuation
So if an entire school has to be evacuated for some reason how do parents get back with their kids?. In the Everett School District that would likely involve meeting at Everett Memorial Stadium. Back in October of 2015 we observed a reunification exercise there and today Everett Schools held...
KIMA TV
Auburn police arrest suspect after finding drugs, guns and cash inside home
AUBURN, Wash. — Detectives arrested a suspect after finding drugs, firearms and cash inside their home in south Auburn this week. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the suspect's residence and "found 5,337 suspected fentanyl pills, three firearms, two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl powder and about $7,000 in cash," the Auburn Police Department said.
gigharbornow.org
Long-running Gig Harbor preschool closes, unable to secure a location
The evening before their daughter Thea was to start her first day at Rainy Dayz Preschool, Jon and Cecily Novotney stopped by the school to make sure they knew the drop-off location. Looking in from outside the building, they were surprised to see the classrooms empty. School was to start...
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
q13fox.com
King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
Man who ran over 68-year-old in Spanaway Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Christian Dressel, the 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through in February, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Dressel appeared in court today for his sentencing along with the family of the man he has been convicted of killing, David Brown.
KUOW
Kirkland is the 3rd best city to live in the USA (and Sammamish ain't too shabby either)
Money Magazine says Kirkland is the third best place to live in the United States. The personal finance magazine looked at nine factors to come up with its list of the nation's top 50 cities, including things like the cost of living, education, and economic opportunities along with the local housing market and quality of life.
