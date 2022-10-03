Florida’s Disaster Contractors Network was activated to provide support to homeowners in need of post-Hurricane Ian home repairs. This is a free service founded in part by the state agency that regulates Florida’s construction industry, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Once homeowners are safely able to assess their home repair needs, they are encouraged to log onto the Disaster Contractors Network’s website and search by county for a list of Florida licensed contractors in their local community that are providing these services. While many Florida contractors and suppliers have already registered, there is still an opportunity for additional licensed contractors and suppliers to log onto the website to register their licensed companies.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO