Florida’s Disaster Contractors Network activated to connect homeowners with Florida licensed contractors for home repairs
Florida’s Disaster Contractors Network was activated to provide support to homeowners in need of post-Hurricane Ian home repairs. This is a free service founded in part by the state agency that regulates Florida’s construction industry, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Once homeowners are safely able to assess their home repair needs, they are encouraged to log onto the Disaster Contractors Network’s website and search by county for a list of Florida licensed contractors in their local community that are providing these services. While many Florida contractors and suppliers have already registered, there is still an opportunity for additional licensed contractors and suppliers to log onto the website to register their licensed companies.
DeSantis directs FDOT to immediately undertake repairs to Sanibel Causeway
Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to prioritize repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. These are needed for first responders and Sanibel residents to access the island and other recovery efforts such as power restoration and debris removal. The contract for the bridge repair was awarded Tuesday, and it is anticipated to have the Sanibel Causeway accessible by the end of the month. Once immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent long-term repairs will be made to the causeway. The emergency repairs will offer a safe passage for immediate access and be incorporated into long-term repair plans.
Hurricane supplies and food donations dropoff at True Fashionistas
True Fashionistas is collecting supplies and nonperishable food donations for victims of Hurricane Ian and delivering them to East Naples coastal areas and Naples Park. True Fashionistas, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples, is open for drop-offs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday. The store also needs volunteers to help organize and distribute donations.
