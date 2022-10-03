ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Flooding, outages, confusion: Florida reels as Hurricane Ian death toll rises

By J Oliver Conroy
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWqJ8_0iKV46cK00

As Florida continues grappling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian , the state’s death roll mounts and stories of tragedy and delay emerge.

Over 81 people are confirmed dead and that toll is expected to rise. Rescue crews working brutal shifts – sometimes 20 hours long – are still combing through the wreckage, and flooding continues in many parts of the state.

Florida has mobilized more than 5,200 troops from its national guard. Operating from airboats and helicopters, those troops, the US Coast Guard and local fire, police and search-and-rescue agencies have been scouring afflicted areas for survivors, though their efforts have been slowed by lack of electricity, cellphone service and infrastructure.

After cutting a swath of destruction through Cuba, Hurricane Ian made landfall in south-west Florida last Wednesday, 28 September, as a potent category 4 storm. Thousands of Floridians evacuated or sought refuge in emergency shelters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPsSb_0iKV46cK00
Submerged cars in the Orlovista neighborhood in Orlando, Florida, after the hurricane. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Ian brought violent storm surges and 20in of rain, meaning many residents who thought they were safe after surviving the storm’s winds then had to face terrifying flooding.

“After a storm has passed, that 48-hour period offers the greatest opportunity to find survivors,” Miami fire department captain Ignatius Carroll Jr told the New York Times.

As of Sunday, more than 1,600 people had been rescued, the Florida governor’s office said.

The situation is an “emotional rollercoaster”, the city manager of Naples, Jay Boodheshwar, told CNN. “People need to take care of their emotional and mental health, because we’re really going to need to work together on this.”

The tense mood in Florida has been heightened by debates over whether local authorities had sufficiently prepared for the storm or reacted quickly enough once it took aim at the state’s west coast.

For example, Lee county, which has been especially hard hit, waited to issue an evacuation order until less than 24 hours before Ian made landfall. County officials had initially thought that the area would avoid the storm’s direct path.

The county commissioner, Kevin Ruane, has defended the local government’s handling of the order. “As soon as we saw the model shift north-east, we did exactly what we could to encourage [evacuation],” Ruane said on Sunday. He said that some residents became “complacent” and didn’t seek shelters.

Power line repair workers are laboring around the clock to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of homes that are without service. A utility official has said it could be weeks or months before parts of the state are back on the grid.

Ninety-eight percent of Cape Coral’s power infrastructure was “obliterated”, the city’s fire chief and emergency management director told CNN. There are also more than 100 boil-water advisories across Florida, according to the state’s health department.

Adjusted for inflation, Ian may be the second-most-costly storm to ever strike Florida, after 1992’s Andrew. A research firm, CoreLogic , has estimated that the storm will incur as much as $47bn in insured losses – $22bn to $32bn in wind damage and $6bn to $15bn in flood damage.

“Hurricane Ian will forever change the real estate industry and city infrastructure,” an associate vice-president at the firm, Tom Larsen, asserted in a news release. “Insurers will go into bankruptcy, homeowners will be forced into delinquency, and insurance will become less accessible.”

The storm was especially devastating in south-west Florida’s barrier islands. Ian destroyed the causeway connecting Sanibel Island from the mainland, cutting off residents from immediate supplies and aid.

Local fire and police officials have also expressed trepidation about looting or violence, though so far there have not been any significant outbreaks of lawlessness.

“After three or four days, people are frustrated, aggravated,” Vincent Pangallo, a member of a rescue team working in Fort Myers Beach, told the New York Times. “They think the power’s supposed to turn back on.”

Pangallo added: “They become agitated. And they start going to see what they can get from their neighbor because their neighbor’s gone. And the next thing you know, looting begins.”

“Do not disaster sightsee,” Florida’s emergency management division director, Kevin Guthrie, said on Monday. “Anyone going into an area just to see the damage needs to leave.”

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting Puerto Rico and Florida this week to show the White House’s support. The Bidens will arrive in Florida on Wednesday.

Climate scientists have concluded that global heating has strengthened storms, which feed on warm ocean water. Since 1980 there have been an increasing number of powerful category 4 and category 5 storms, the New York Times has reported .

Comments / 14

UnFamous Jerry
3d ago

Ok I didn’t need the county to tell me when I should leave and many who stayed were of the mindset that they had been through hurricanes before! There will always be a percentage of people that are not going to leave for any reason.

Reply(2)
9
Brett Connors
3d ago

you will have to wait for relief DeSantis spent the money flying migrants from Texas to the vineyard

Reply(3)
8
Carolyn Elizabeth Holston
3d ago

Live in Florida long enough, & a hurricane will affect you. Sorry.

Reply
7
Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Larsen
Person
Jill Biden
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Us Coast Guard#West Florida#Florida House#State Of Florida#Hurricane Ian#The Us Coast Guard#Floridians#Orlovista#Afp#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

461K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy