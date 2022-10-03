Read full article on original website
The help Puerto Rico needs
On Sept. 18, on the eve of the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria and as Puerto Rico prepared to commemorate the lives lost and reflect on the devastation caused by one of the strongest storms ever seen in these latitudes, Mother Nature played one of her unexpected tricks by sending Hurricane Fiona our way. Fiona hit the island as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of approximately 85 miles per hour. The storm is estimated to have dumped 1 trillion gallons of water on Puerto Rico over 48 to 60 hours. Damage from flooding and the storm surge was severe, life-threatening in some cases, and widespread.
Salvation Army Sends Disaster Relief Experts to Florida & Puerto Rico
The Salvation Army has activated mass response efforts after two devastating hurricanes made landfall in Puerto Rico and Florida. Hurricane Fiona made landfall as a category 1 hurricane on September 18th, and Ian made landfall as a Category 4. As of Monday, the Salvation Army has already provided for more...
It’s ‘Adios Puerto Rico’ For Univision Radio.
When TelevisaUnivision announced this spring that it was swapping a pair of longtime Univision Radio stations in Puerto Rico for the streaming video platform Pantaya, the arrangement would have left the radio group with a trio of stations on the island. But that is no longer the case. In paperwork now filed with the Federal Communications Commission, TelevisaUnivision moves to transfer ownership of all five of its Puerto Rican radio stations to Hemisphere Media Group.
Top 5 Things To Do in Puerto Rico – Pursuitist
Pursuitist presents our spotlight on Puerto Rico, one of the best luxury islands. The island of Puerto Rico is the heart and soul of the Caribbean and is known for its gorgeous beaches, tropical sophistication, vibrant culture, and adventurous spirit. Check out our curated Top 5 Things to Do in Puerto Rico by renowned luxury travel expert Christopher Parr. *
Biden makes a bad joke in Puerto Rico
We'll talk about the tragic death of young Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Lane, accidentally shot and killed by a fellow deputy while they and two other deputies were serving a warrant on a woman with a long criminal history who was wanted on a felony drug charge. According to Sheriff Grady Judd, the woman threatened the deputies with a pistol, later found to be a BB gun that looked like a deadly weapon. The deputies shot and wounded the woman, and one of their stray bullets killed officer Lane. The Sheriff says she's going to be charged with second degree murder even though she didn't actually kill anyone. We'll discuss whether or not she'll be convicted of murder, and what will become of the deputy who accidentally killed his partner.
Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian
Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?
Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
Here Are Some Pics Of Ian’s Aftermath That I Took Driving Back North On I-75
Driving north on I-75 from Alligator Alley all the way up to the Tampa Bay area I got to see just a little bit of the storm damage after Hurricane Ian tore through. Most of the bigger damage was on the islands and close to the gulf, but you can still see the signs, and trees, and tractor trailers all blown around like toys, and how much water was still pouring from the land to the drainage culverts along the highway, it gives you a small sense of how bad it is where the storm hit.
