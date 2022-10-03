Read full article on original website
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
KING-5
A tour of Tacoma with Enumclaw, the "biggest band since Oasis"
TACOMA, Wash. — Just days before they went on tour to promote their debut album, "Save The Baby," Enumclaw, the band that boldly claims to be "the best band since Oasis," gave us a tour of their hometown. "Why should we show off Tacoma?" asked bass player Eli Edwards....
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
KING-5
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
KOMO News
Photos: Zoo animals cheering for the Seattle Mariners ahead of wild-card series
SEATTLE, Wash. — Everyone is getting in the "Go Mariners" spirit Friday - including our furry friends - as the team is set to go up against the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card series. The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle shared photos of their Humboldt penguins embracing the...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
KOMO News
Weekend traffic: FLOTUS visit, 'Revive I-5' and SR 99 tunnel closure in Seattle
SEATTLE — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend. If your plans include driving, her visit and other construction projects could cause delays on the roads. The first lady is visiting Bates Technical College in Tacoma on Friday. Historically, when a secret service motorcade has...
southsoundmag.com
Make the Most of Halloween in Tacoma and Pierce County
Summer just ended, but you might be ready for another break. Maybe something low-key and relaxing, with beautiful scenery, good food, and even better beverages. Or maybe something that will haunt your dreams for the next couple of months. How about both?. Follow this three-day itinerary to find the best...
KOMO News
After death of driver, Seattle rideshare drivers worry concerns are not taken seriously
SEATTLE — Members of Seattle’s rideshare community are wondering when they will see safety improvements in their industry, almost a month after a driver was shot and killed in the Denny Triangle area. It was also a month ago when Mayor Bruce Harrell told rallying rideshare drivers outside...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters investigating intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square, CID
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are warning of an uptick in intentionally set fires in Seattle's Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District neighborhoods. Seattle fire said seven fires were set on Oct. 2. They said most of the fires occurred during the...
WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
Eater
A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth
Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s October Heat Wave Breaks Records
Summer is extending well into fall during this Seattle October heat wave. Chances are good that you’ve noticed unusually warm fall weather in Seattle this October. It’s been so warm, in fact, that Seattle broke not one but two temperature records so far this October. Read on for...
KOMO News
Local Seattle businesses brace for Mariners' playoff push
SEATTLE, Wash. — For the first time in 21 years, the Mariners are in the playoffs. While there won’t be games at T-Mobile Park for this series, bars like Collins Pub in Pioneer Square are expecting a home-game atmosphere. “There will be a lot of people coming down...
Experts warn of King County COVID surge, say few people have gotten updated booster
SEATTLE — As October begins, health experts are warning about a COVID-19 surge this fall and winter. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said a surge is likely, but it is not known how severe it will be. Duchin is urging people to get the new booster shot....
