A segment of Spring Street, from its intersection with Look Street to Franklin Street, is closed off from vehicle and pedestrian traffic for utility work on Friday. Elecnor Hawkeye is putting in new utility poles in the area and wiring work in the area, according to Tisbury Police. The work is expected to end around 2 pm. Until then, drivers and pedestrians will need to find alternate routes to their destinations.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO