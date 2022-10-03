ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Oregon wildfire breaks free and spreads to massive size as Portland is covered in smoke

The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon has ballooned in size over the weekend, spurring new evacuations and worry as the fire broke out of containment.The blaze, between Eugene and Bend in the eastern half of the state, had burned through more than 86,000 acres as of Monday morning — roughly the same size as Philadelphia — after “extreme fire growth” over the weekend.Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire was carried all the way into Portland, the state’s largest city, contributing to dismal air quality.On Friday, the fire was at just 33,000 acres, with 12 per cent of the perimeter contained....
PORTLAND, OR
AOL Corp

Fast-moving wildfire kills firefighter, burns 4-H camp in Nebraska, officials say

UPDATE: More than 100 personnel are responding to the Bovee fire that is 0% contained as of 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands said in a news release. One casualty has been reported. The assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Moody, 59, died after experiencing a “medical emergency” during the initial fire fighting, reported NTV, the Nebraska Examiner, and the Sandhill Express.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
YUMA, AZ
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
ELKO, NV
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
MINNESOTA STATE

