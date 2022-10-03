Read full article on original website
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
Oregon wildfire breaks free and spreads to massive size as Portland is covered in smoke
The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon has ballooned in size over the weekend, spurring new evacuations and worry as the fire broke out of containment.The blaze, between Eugene and Bend in the eastern half of the state, had burned through more than 86,000 acres as of Monday morning — roughly the same size as Philadelphia — after “extreme fire growth” over the weekend.Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire was carried all the way into Portland, the state’s largest city, contributing to dismal air quality.On Friday, the fire was at just 33,000 acres, with 12 per cent of the perimeter contained....
Fast-moving wildfire kills firefighter, burns 4-H camp in Nebraska, officials say
UPDATE: More than 100 personnel are responding to the Bovee fire that is 0% contained as of 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands said in a news release. One casualty has been reported. The assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Moody, 59, died after experiencing a “medical emergency” during the initial fire fighting, reported NTV, the Nebraska Examiner, and the Sandhill Express.
A hiker went to find help for his girlfriend. He was later found dead near a California trail
A hiker who vanished while trying to find help for his girlfriend on a sweltering Southern California day was found dead Thursday, authorities said. The search for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, ended Thursday morning after his body was found near a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. No...
Stunt pilot is killed in front of thousands of stunned spectators at Nevada air races after flying too low and crashing into field
This is the horrifying moment a jet plunged into the ground before erupting in a huge fireball, killing the pilot. Footage posted on Twitter on Sunday starts off with two planes racing across the Reno mountains in Nevada when one of them gets too low and crashes into a field.
Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains
An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Grand Canyon accident: One dead and multiple injured after motorboat flips over at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River
AN accident in the Grand Canyon has left one person dead and multiple injured after a motorboat flipped over. The Grand Canyon National Park Service received a report at 2.12pm of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River. The tragic incident took place at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona. Grand Canyon...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Waterfalls Appear in Death Valley, the Hottest and Driest Place on Earth
Flash flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has caused waterfalls in the arid Death Valley. The influx of water into Death Valley, which is the hottest and driest place on the planet, comes with Hurricane Kay's downgraded tropical storm, causing torrential rain over the area on September 10, according to the U.S. National Park Service.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
Once flooded ghost town reemerges because of drought
Drought in California 2022 reveals ghost town near Lake Isabella and Kern River
This Video Of A "Desert Tsunami" At Death Valley Is Truly Wacky
On Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a wacky geological “desert tsunami” at Death Valley National Park, 1,500 miles away. Footage of the tsunami made its way to social media, and it provides an interesting look at a strange event. “In a surprising quirk of geology,...
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
