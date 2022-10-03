Police in Stockton, California, released surveillance video of a person they say they want to speak to about five killings in the city and one in nearby Oakland. Investigators released the video hoping someone will be able to identify the person of interest. Police say the person was seen on surveillance video obtained during the investigation that matches the description given to them by a surviving victim from a shooting last year. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO