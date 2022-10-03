Read full article on original website
An Eagles Fan and Cheesecake Guy Takes on a Hurricane
How Gabe Ferraro’s viral moment—flying an Eagles flag as Hurricane Ian approached—came to be.
Plesac in Cleveland's bullpen for wild-card round with Rays
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland’s bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday’s scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the injured list due to a broken hand, made the 26-man roster ahead of rookie Cody Morris. Manager Terry Francona said the decision to keep Plesac over Morris came down to experience.
Draymond Green threw a punch at Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle
We finally know what went down during the skirmish between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the Golden State Warriors practice this week. A video obtained and released by TMZ showed Green walking over to Poole during practice and putting his body right in front of Poole, who stood a few feet away on the baseline. Poole then pushed Green away, to which Green then lunged and punched at Poole, pinning him against the wall. Members of the Warriors staff rushed in to separate the two before the video ends.
