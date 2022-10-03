ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

thestokesnews.com

Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?

This week’s focus will be on Andrew Tilley, a 2017 graduated from South Stokes High School. As other Stokes County athletes have reported, Tilley emphasized the fact that his small-town high school experience was enjoyable. “I really liked the ‘everybody knows everybody’ type of vibe because I think it helps to establish that Saura Pride mentality.” Tilley stated. “When it comes to athletics, it helps create a lot of comraderies due to the fact that I grew up playing with the majority of the same teammates that I had in high school.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Winston Salem, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Surry County, NC
Pilot Mountain, NC
Surry County, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Is On The List

There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
HICKORY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
JAMESTOWN, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Boil water advisory extended in Reidsville, Bethany Elementary School to operate on delay Friday

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: Rockingham County Schools said Bethany Elementary School will run on a three-hour delay on Friday, Oct. 7. Rockingham County Schools was made aware this afternoon that while Rockingham County government’s Engineering and Public Utilities provides water services to Bethany Elementary School, the water used for the Bethany area is purchased from the City of Reidsville, and stored in the onsite water tower. Knowing that our students were in school today, we worked with Rockingham County Emergency Services to establish that the water used at Bethany on Thursday was the water already stored in the onsite water tower. However, out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of our students, Bethany Elementary School will run on a three-hour delay on Friday, October 7.We are asking all students to please bring at least one bottle of water with them to school on Friday. Water will be onhand if your child should need it. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation. If anything changes, we will let the community know as soon as possible.
REIDSVILLE, NC
WBTV

I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash. The lanes have since reopened. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Arizona Cardinals
wschronicle.com

A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair

Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
yadkinripple.com

Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles

JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
JONESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes ROCKtober Fest takes the stage on Saturday

The Stokes County Arts Council’s inaugural celebration of rock n roll, Stokes Rocktober Fest, is set to kick-off this Saturday, October 8 at the King Central Park Amphitheatre, 302 Kirby Road in King. “For several years now, local residents have suggested to the Arts Council that there needs to...
STOKES COUNTY, NC

