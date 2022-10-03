Read full article on original website
Related
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?
This week’s focus will be on Andrew Tilley, a 2017 graduated from South Stokes High School. As other Stokes County athletes have reported, Tilley emphasized the fact that his small-town high school experience was enjoyable. “I really liked the ‘everybody knows everybody’ type of vibe because I think it helps to establish that Saura Pride mentality.” Tilley stated. “When it comes to athletics, it helps create a lot of comraderies due to the fact that I grew up playing with the majority of the same teammates that I had in high school.”
Winston-Salem high school football player also races at Bowman Gray
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the middle of the high school football season and the end of the stock-car racing season. For Chase Roberton, a senior at Oak Grove High School in Davidson County, it couldn’t be any better. While he plays linebacker on the football team, he drives a racecar around the football field […]
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
Winston Salem, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Stokes High School football team will have a game with Carver High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory Is On The List
There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
thestokesnews.com
Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County
Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
My Fox 8
New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
WXII 12
Boil water advisory extended in Reidsville, Bethany Elementary School to operate on delay Friday
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: Rockingham County Schools said Bethany Elementary School will run on a three-hour delay on Friday, Oct. 7. Rockingham County Schools was made aware this afternoon that while Rockingham County government’s Engineering and Public Utilities provides water services to Bethany Elementary School, the water used for the Bethany area is purchased from the City of Reidsville, and stored in the onsite water tower. Knowing that our students were in school today, we worked with Rockingham County Emergency Services to establish that the water used at Bethany on Thursday was the water already stored in the onsite water tower. However, out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of our students, Bethany Elementary School will run on a three-hour delay on Friday, October 7.We are asking all students to please bring at least one bottle of water with them to school on Friday. Water will be onhand if your child should need it. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation. If anything changes, we will let the community know as soon as possible.
WBTV
I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash. The lanes have since reopened. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.
Beyond the rides, here are more fun things to see at the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sights, the smells, the feel of the fair, there's so much to do at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. This year, the fair got off to a late start due to Hurricane Ian, but now, the ferris wheel is whirling and the funnel cake is frying! While the rides and the food take center stage, there is more to the fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
‘Called my mama crying’: Greensboro woman who recently lost father says $143,237 lottery win is a blessing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Knighten, of Greensboro, said she can afford to buy her own home now after winning a $143,237 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We are renting the home we currently live in, and we’d love to buy that,” Knighten said. Knighten bought her winning $5 […]
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
yadkinripple.com
Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles
JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes ROCKtober Fest takes the stage on Saturday
The Stokes County Arts Council’s inaugural celebration of rock n roll, Stokes Rocktober Fest, is set to kick-off this Saturday, October 8 at the King Central Park Amphitheatre, 302 Kirby Road in King. “For several years now, local residents have suggested to the Arts Council that there needs to...
Comments / 0