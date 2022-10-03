REIDSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: Rockingham County Schools said Bethany Elementary School will run on a three-hour delay on Friday, Oct. 7. Rockingham County Schools was made aware this afternoon that while Rockingham County government’s Engineering and Public Utilities provides water services to Bethany Elementary School, the water used for the Bethany area is purchased from the City of Reidsville, and stored in the onsite water tower. Knowing that our students were in school today, we worked with Rockingham County Emergency Services to establish that the water used at Bethany on Thursday was the water already stored in the onsite water tower. However, out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of our students, Bethany Elementary School will run on a three-hour delay on Friday, October 7.We are asking all students to please bring at least one bottle of water with them to school on Friday. Water will be onhand if your child should need it. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation. If anything changes, we will let the community know as soon as possible.

REIDSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO