Mount Airy News
Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing
Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Mount Airy News
County writes off COVID-19 debt
County Health Director Samantha Ange got approval from the commissioners to purchase a new mobile phone application to help the county reach citizens more quickly with relevant health information. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening in Dobson for their regularly scheduled meeting. While their agenda was...
Mount Airy News
Bears host Cards in ‘Dig Pink‘ match
East Surry players celebrate a set victory in Monday’s match at Mount Airy. Granite Bear Kennedy Gwyn (14) hits an attack against East Surry. East Surry’s Lily Watson (16) hits over the net after teammate Katie Collins (17) salvaged a rally with a diving save. Jimmy Kuhn |...
Mount Airy News
Greyhounds rally to beat Blackhawks in four
Coach Shane Slate speaks with the Greyhounds during a timeout. Greyhound Angel Adame (3) floats an attack over Blackhawk defenders. Callie Robertson serves during the second set of Monday’s match against West Wilkes. Cory Smith | The News. North Surry’s Kyra Stanley (2) hits an attack from the back...
