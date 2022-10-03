Read full article on original website
Related
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
New Jersey man indicted for savage stabbing as he broke into a Seaside Park, NJ home
A Seaside Heights man's day in court on Thursday resulted in a Grand Jury in Ocean County indicting him on several charges including Attempted Murder for a stabbing incident that occurred in the neighboring borough of Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz,...
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
New Jersey man threatens to murder Amazon delivery driver in “racist neighborhood”
A Lacey Township man turned himself into police to face charges from a reported racially motivated incident that occurred with an Amazon delivery driver last month. John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, is being charged with Bias Intimidation and Terroristic Threats stemming from the September 5 incident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linden, NJ bank robber got away on mountain bike
No high-speed chase here. The FBI and Linden police are looking for male who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday and then made his escape on a mountain bike. The robber stood in line at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden around 12:30 p.m. When he got to the teller he handed over a demand note while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the FBI.
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey
A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pedricktown, NJ man struck fatal blow to mom, authorities say
CAMDEN — Nearly four months after the death of a woman, which came three weeks after investigators said she sustained blunt force trauma during a car ride, the victim's son faces related charges. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that Gary Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of...
These 3 NJ spots rank among the ’50 Best Places’ to live in U.S.
There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country. The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities and positive future outlooks. Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list...
NJ cop faces life in prison for killing estranged wife, shooting her lover in Jefferson
A Newark police lieutenant has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife, as well as trying to kill her new boyfriend, more than three years ago. On Monday, John Formisano was found guilty by a Morris County Superior Court jury after an eight-day trial and roughly two days of deliberations, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll confirmed late on Tuesday.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ghost stories from NJ haunts to be told in Toms River on Saturday
TOMS RIVER — The founder of the New Jersey Ghost Hunters Society, a group that has grown to more than 900 people worldwide, will be at this branch of the Ocean County library this weekend to share updates on her experiences with the supernatural. L'Aura Hladik Hoffman is an...
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
Matawan, NJ man hustled and evaded taxes from the IRS for years, now faces prison time
A Matawan man could spend as much as three years in prison and have to pay a steep fine after illegally fast-tracking real estate and construction paperwork, not reporting his company or income to the IRS, and not paying his taxes for a seven year period. In an effort to...
Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ
UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
Gridlock expected as Biden comes to NJ – What you need to know
President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey this afternoon, and his travels could cause gridlock during the afternoon rush hour period. Biden will first visit the IBM offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, before traveling to Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown mansion for a private fundraiser. The exact route Biden will take...
NJ woman busted after agents find Lego boxes full of ‘happy, fun’ fentanyl pills from Mexico
NEW YORK — A New Jersey woman has been arrested and approximately 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills were seized in New York City as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The fentanyl pills in a variety of colors had been hidden in a Lego box to...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0