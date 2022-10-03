ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey man threatens to murder Amazon delivery driver in “racist neighborhood”

A Lacey Township man turned himself into police to face charges from a reported racially motivated incident that occurred with an Amazon delivery driver last month. John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, is being charged with Bias Intimidation and Terroristic Threats stemming from the September 5 incident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
