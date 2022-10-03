Read full article on original website
The Midnight Club: Season 1 Video Review
The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Amelia Emberwing. Mike Flanagan is a master of death and grief, and that’s on full display throughout The Midnight Club. Unfortunately, the more threads the club members pull, the weaker the story gets, culminating in an unsatisfying finale that feels as if it expects it will have more time to make its point despite the ten hours of series already feeling overlong.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 Review - "The Eye"
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power deals with the wide-ranging...
Here's Your First Look at Daredevil in She-Hulk
The team-up we were all waiting for in She-Hulk is finally coming this week and we now have the first clip of Daredevil making his (in-costume) MCU appearance. Entertainment Tonight has the exclusive clip of Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, appearing in She-Hulk. Something the show has been teasing for weeks leading up to the premiere of the first episode.
Hellraiser (2022) Video Review
Hellraiser debuts on Hulu on Oct. 7, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. Hellraiser is a soulful revival of a soulless horror legend that never tries to oust Clive Barker's original. Director David Bruckner — alongside writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski — examines Hellraiser's themes with spectacle styles through addition. Jamie Clayton is the Pinhead a new generation deserves, awash in Bruckner's colder cinematography that stashes redder lighting to signify humanity is where true monsters reside. Hellraiser might be comparatively less grotesque, but a heady calibration of "pain or pleasure" storytelling brings Hellraiser 2022 screaming with glee into a reinvigorated ready-to-franchise configuration. It's cleverly calculated by saving gore for maximum impact and valuing the psychological edginess inherent in Cenobite storytelling, never getting lost in gooier intentions just for masochistic midnighter distractions. There are developments that feel slighter and less explored even at almost two hours, but that doesn’t stop Bruckner from delivering one of the best Hellraiser films since the original.
Velma Official Teaser Trailer - NYCC 2022
Check out the teaser trailer for Velma, an upcoming adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. Mindy Kaling voices Velma and also serves as the series' executive producer.
Super Mario Movie: Nintendo Announces a Direct for the First Trailer, and Reveals a Very Detailed Poster
Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation to reveal the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie – and has unveiled a poster with tons of tiny details to pore over. Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will begin a livestream at 1:05 pm Pacific...
Girls Girls Girls review – intimate Finnish dating drama
The dating travails of three young Finnish women, all at the jaded end of their school careers and the beginning of their adult lives, makes for an engaging and intimate Gen Y drama. Mimmi is the rebel, a feisty lesbian with an air of ennui that is sporadically punctuated by bursts of violence. Emma is a competitive figure skater whose world, and her rigorous training regime, is rocked when she falls in love with Mimmi. And Rönkkö hooks up with boy after hapless boy in the hope that one of them will unlock something in her soul.
God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide
Thor is only mentioned in God of War but will have a more prominent role in its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. You will find Thor's backstory on this page, what happened to him leading up to God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actor -...
All Characters
On this page of the Overwatch 2 Wiki, you will find a list of all the Overwatch 2 Characters and their abilities. Formerly the second in command of Overwatch, Ana Amari is a Support hero who excels in dishing out long-range healing and damage. While her kit requires considerable accuracy, her ability to not only briefly incapacitate enemies but prevent them from being healed with Biotic Grenade can make all the difference in a fight.
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release
If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
Which Nintendo Franchise Should Get a Movie After Mario?
Mario has once again made the jump into movies, and while the verdict is still out if it will top the 1993 movie (let's be honest the bar is set pretty low here), it's still just one of the many games crossing over into the entertainment space. In the last few years, we've got movies for Mortal Kombat, Uncharted, two Sonic films, and more. Several TV shows are also coming soon based on the The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn properties.
ONI: Thunder God's Tale Gallery
In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods?
Critical Role: Vox Machina Coloring Books in the Works From Dark Horse
Adult coloring books are still all the rage these days, as it turns out a lot of people are badly in need of some stress relief. Fans of the Critical Role franchise will soon have the opportunity to play in the world of Exandria thanks to Dark Horse's Critical Role: Vox Machina Coloring Book.
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Dojo Battle: Musa
Welcome to the Dojo Battle: Musa section of the IGN Temtem walkthrough and guide. Here, we’ll take you step by step through the dojo, including the locations of all tamers and chests, and what you can expect from the dojo master, Musa. When entering the second quicksand you can...
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2: What We Think of CDPR’s Bold Roadmap – Unlocked 564
We kick off this week's show with our hands-on impressions of Gotham Knights. Then, we spend the bulk of the show discussing the 10-year roadmap released by CD Projekt Red – five Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk, and a new IP. Was it a good idea for them to be THIS transparent? What do we want out of new Cyberpunk and Witcher games? We talk about all that and more!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- Namor Actor Tenoch Huerta Hopes to Shed the Image of Villainous Latin-Americans in Hollywood With His Anti-Hero Character
Marvel Studios recently debuted the second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to release next month on November 11. The new trailer gave fans their first look at the new Black Panther, who takes over from King T'Challa following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. Alongside a new hero, the film also sees the addition of a new antagonist in the Talocan king, Namor the Sub-Mariner.
Mr. Harrington's Phone Review
Mr. Harrington's Phone is now streaming on Netflix. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is an old-fashioned, almost-gothic ghost story, and based on a Stephen King short story, it’s exactly the kind of scare we need in time for Halloween, right? Well, it would be… if it was any good. Instead, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone squanders its intriguing setup to tell a limp, ineffective cautionary tale through the lens of a supernatural thriller. Even its modern twist feels more like a one-note lecture about our addiction to smartphones.
