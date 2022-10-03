Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West Drama
Foxx didn’t name his “Gold Digger” collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement’s narrative has been “twisted.”. It’s only Tuesday (October 4) and this week is already kicking off with a bang. Last night, fans were keenly focused on Twitter after Cardi B and JT erupted in a scathing back and forth. The ladies turned the spat into disses about career statuses, and before anyone knew, the “Up” rapper’s sister joined the fray. Although that verbal chaos left some fans disheartened with the growing beef among women in Hip Hop, nothing could prepare the masses for Kanye West.
Cardi B & JT Get Into A Timeline Tussle Over Ghostwriters And 'Doggy Treats'
Cardi B and City Girls’ JT may have been collaborators just a few years ago, but it looks like things between them haven’t stayed so friendly. The unexpected back-and-forth between the rappers came following news that GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
IGN
Fall Guys x Star Trek - Cinematic Trailer
Check out the Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer. The latest Fall Guys collaboration introduces new costumes, including Uhura in her iconic red suit and Worf in a Klingon outfit. It also features more Star Trek-themed items such as the U.S.S. Enterprise backpack and a Beam Me Up Celebration. All of the new Star Trek items can be found in the Fall Guys Store.
IGN
Super Mario Movie: Nintendo Announces a Direct for the First Trailer, and Reveals a Very Detailed Poster
Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation to reveal the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie – and has unveiled a poster with tons of tiny details to pore over. Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will begin a livestream at 1:05 pm Pacific...
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
IGN
Velma Official Teaser Trailer - NYCC 2022
Check out the teaser trailer for Velma, an upcoming adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. Mindy Kaling voices Velma and also serves as the series' executive producer.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: GloRilla Makes Her Show Debut With 3 Outfit Changes!
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe, aired on Tuesday night, and Actor Tyrese Gibson presented the first award of the evening to Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist GloRilla. The Memphis rapper's smash single F.N.F. (Let's Go), produced by HitKidd, scaled the charts after its April release...
IGN
NVC Special: Our Live Reactions to the Mario Movie Trailer! - NVC 632
Join IGN as Nintendo reveals the first trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Movie, starring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy. Ahead of the reveal, we’ll be discussing our hopes and dreams from the movie as well as breaking down the previously announced cast. Stick around after the trailer reveal for reactions from us and you, the viewer.
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Reaffirms Cardi B Allegiance in Wake of Nicki Minaj, JT Beef
Lil Kim is reaffirming her allegiance with Cardi B ... and probably at the perfect time too, because her BFF just might be heading into a full-scale rap war. The legendary rapper is set to kick off BET's "Rap City" reboot, and in an upcoming interview with host Big Tigger ... Kim gushed over her friendship with Cardi, and even admitted to taking her advice when it comes to navigating life and career.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide
Thor is only mentioned in God of War but will have a more prominent role in its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. You will find Thor's backstory on this page, what happened to him leading up to God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actor -...
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
TVOvermind
Diddy Sends A Shoutout To His Former Flame Cassie
Is Diddy still in love with his former girlfriend of 11 years?. Cassie arrived on the music scene under Bad Boy records starting with the hit song Me & U. After that, her debut was playing throughout radio airwaves in 2006, and speculation regarding the relationship between Diddy and Cassie was rampant, though the couple remained silent until 2012. Cassie stated that she doesn’t like her personal life in the limelight, though she did elaborate on her love for the music mogul, “Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience,” she told Vibe about Diddy. “Starting my empire would be great. I’m trying to figure that out. I’m still working with Cassie Enterprises, but I think that would be something I would love to do.”
How Rich is Chris Pratt?
Chris Pratt is an American movie star known for playing affable characters on TV and in film. Pratt's most recent film, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" had fans in an uproar over his being chosen...
Fat Joe Responds to Criticism of His N-Word Use
Fat Joe is addressing criticism he's received for his use of the N-word. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired an interview with Fat Joe, who hosts the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs tonight. During the candid talk, Joey Crack was asked about criticism he's received recently for using the N-word throughout his career and he gave a lengthy explanation as to why the word is in his vocabulary.
Nicole Scherzinger Channels Cher & Selena In Cutout Red Jumpsuit For ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch
Nicole Scherzinger sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did on The Masked Singer. The 44-year-old channeled one of Cher’s most iconic outfits when she wore a skintight, sparkly red jumpsuit with a massive cutout on the bodice. Nicole posted a video of...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Big Tigger and 'Rap City' Makes Encore Return with Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and More
The longest-running rap show, Rap City’ 22 with the legendary Big Tigger, returned for the second year in a row following an extended hiatus. The long-time host, accompanied by DJ Blue Diamonds on the ones and twos, sat down with some of the industry’s most significant influences and tomorrow’s rising stars for a discussion surrounding everything hip hop music and culture.
