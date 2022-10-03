ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice

The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Plesac in Cleveland's bullpen for wild-card round with Rays

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland’s bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday’s scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the injured list due to a broken hand, made the 26-man roster ahead of rookie Cody Morris. Manager Terry Francona said the decision to keep Plesac over Morris came down to experience.
