Kevin O'Connell opens up about 'catastrophic' Lewis Cine injury
The Vikings coach called it "one of the harder" moments of his career.
Week 5 Cheat Sheet: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson All Day
With a perfect storm matchup that's off the charts in their favor, the Patriots will run all over the Lions.
An Eagles Fan and Cheesecake Guy Takes on a Hurricane
How Gabe Ferraro’s viral moment—flying an Eagles flag as Hurricane Ian approached—came to be.
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice
The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Plesac in Cleveland's bullpen for wild-card round with Rays
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland’s bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday’s scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the injured list due to a broken hand, made the 26-man roster ahead of rookie Cody Morris. Manager Terry Francona said the decision to keep Plesac over Morris came down to experience.
