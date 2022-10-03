ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Smithfield, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lafayette High School football team will have a game with Smithfield High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big

The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)

NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
Candidate Profile: David Jenkins (Newport News Mayor)

David Jenkins is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
