Read full article on original website
Related
Wake Forest, East Carolina agreed to play Norfolk State football
Wake Forest and East Carolina will both pay Norfolk State, but it is no where near the number Deion Sanders said HBCUs should demand. The post Wake Forest, East Carolina agreed to play Norfolk State football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Smithfield, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lafayette High School football team will have a game with Smithfield High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
‘I always felt I could win’: Virginia Beach man wins $359,000 playing lottery
In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big
The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
‘Triston the Warrior’: Hampton 8-year-old returns home after heart attack and transplant
'Triston the Warrior' is home after spending months in the hospital.
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)
NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
Portsmouth readies to rename street 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is gearing up to celebrate one of its shining hometown stars. Later this month, Grammy award-winning musician Missy Elliott will have a street renamed in her honor. McLean Street will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard" in honor of the music legend. The street...
cohaitungchi.com
72 Date Ideas in Virginia Beach: Romantic Things To Do in Virginia Beach
The date ideas in Virginia Beach are lovely for a good time together. That’s because the romantic things to do in Virginia Beach are wonderful. You are reading: Things to do in virginia beach for couples | 72 Date Ideas in Virginia Beach: Romantic Things To Do in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: David Jenkins (Newport News Mayor)
David Jenkins is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Norfolk's Career Training Academy now accepting applications through end of Oct.
If you're looking for a new job, Norfolk's Career Training Academy is currently accepting applications.
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
Virginia Beach looking to recruit EMT volunteers
It's a labor of love, with no paycheck but an opportunity to pay it forward. The city of Virginia beach is looking for more volunteers to help save lives.
Coastal Virginia prepares for potentially severe flooding
Residents of coastal Virginia were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday.
Cities in Hampton Roads make preparations for potential severe flooding
Ahead of severe weather early next week, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for heavy flooding and winds.
Spirit to offer daily nonstop flights to South Florida at Norfolk airport
According to Spirit Airlines, they will offer travelers affordable, daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting March 8, 2023.
Crews remove steeple which fell from a Virginia Beach church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A steeple ripped off of the Galilee Church in Virginia Beach is sitting in a new spot Thursday morning. Remnants of Hurricane Ian knocked it off the roof and wedged it between the church and Holly Hill Apartments. Reverend Andrew Buchanan with Galilee Church couldn’t...
Comments / 0