Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition
(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
Dearborn standoff ends
Good morning and welcome to Friday. We begin with the latest on an hours-long standoff that unfolded Thursday in Dearborn after a shooting that killed one person. It happened at the Hampton Inn near Michigan Avenue and Military Street. After several hours of negotiating and high-tech tactics to keep tabs on the suspected shooter's location, he was successfully taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. ...
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options
Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
Detroit News
Detroit attorney helped negotiate with barricaded gunman in Dearborn hotel
Dearborn — Gabi Silver had just taken her dog to the veterinarian's office Thursday when her phone lit up with a number she didn't recognize. "It was a Dearborn cop," the Detroit attorney said. "He told me there was a barricaded gunman in a hotel and he wanted to talk to me."
Detroit News
Coalition wants Nessel to weigh in on compensation for overtaxed Detroit homeowners
A coalition of grassroots organizations aiming to stop inflated property taxes in Detroit joined legislators online Thursday to formally request Attorney General Dana Nessel weigh in on whether overtaxed residents qualify for compensation under Michigan law. The Coalition for Property Tax Justice hosted the virtual press conference Thursday and was...
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River.
sme.org
Handle with Care: Training Battery Assemblers at Detroit Diesel
Pull up to Detroit Diesel Corp. (DDC), re-branded a decade ago simply as “Detroit” when its product line expanded beyond engines to include transmissions and axles, and you will understand the plant’s website descriptor: “It demands to be seen.”. Located in Redford, Mich., the historic Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
candgnews.com
Woodward Moves project expected to begin this month
FERNDALE — The Woodward Moves project is gearing up to begin this month in Ferndale. During its Sept. 26 meeting, Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Lena Stevens gave the City Council an update on the current status of the Woodward Moves project with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the city of Pleasant Ridge.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks
Thirty African American builders will be honored for their contributions to creating the many historic icons and landmarks of Detroit. The post Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DPD: suspect robbed 2 Family Dollar stores on Detroit's west side in the span of 24 hours, grabbed cashier by apron
Detroit police are searching for a man who they believed robbed dollar stores at gunpoint two days in a row last week on the city’s west side.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Crain's Detroit Business
New Detroit airport plans include generating revenue, bringing back aviation high school
The airport that used to serve as Detroit's primary pathway to regional destinations is turning its focus to supporting business travel and reviving its long-removed aviation high school. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old man found dead inside Dodge Charger at Detroit motel
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was found dead overnight inside a Dodge Charger at a Detroit motel. The discovery was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Oct. 7) in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road on the city’s east side. Police said the 27-year-old man had been...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
