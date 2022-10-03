ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition

(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn standoff ends

Good morning and welcome to Friday. We begin with the latest on an hours-long standoff that unfolded Thursday in Dearborn after a shooting that killed one person. It happened at the Hampton Inn near Michigan Avenue and Military Street. After several hours of negotiating and high-tech tactics to keep tabs on the suspected shooter's location, he was successfully taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. ...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund

The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
DETROIT, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options

Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

Coalition wants Nessel to weigh in on compensation for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

A coalition of grassroots organizations aiming to stop inflated property taxes in Detroit joined legislators online Thursday to formally request Attorney General Dana Nessel weigh in on whether overtaxed residents qualify for compensation under Michigan law. The Coalition for Property Tax Justice hosted the virtual press conference Thursday and was...
DETROIT, MI
sme.org

Handle with Care: Training Battery Assemblers at Detroit Diesel

Pull up to Detroit Diesel Corp. (DDC), re-branded a decade ago simply as “Detroit” when its product line expanded beyond engines to include transmissions and axles, and you will understand the plant’s website descriptor: “It demands to be seen.”. Located in Redford, Mich., the historic Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Mike Duggan
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Woodward Moves project expected to begin this month

FERNDALE — The Woodward Moves project is gearing up to begin this month in Ferndale. During its Sept. 26 meeting, Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Lena Stevens gave the City Council an update on the current status of the Woodward Moves project with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the city of Pleasant Ridge.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI

