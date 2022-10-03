ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

DOJ officials believe Trump still has documents: report

Officials from the Department of Justice claim that former President Trump may still illegally be in possession of classified documents. DOJ counterintelligence and export control chief Jay Bratt said in a communication with Trump’s legal team that the agency continues to have concerns about whether all of the government documents have been returned since the…
