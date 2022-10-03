ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ

UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
SACO, ME
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three Bald Eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ pressing ahead with a plan for free, full-day preschool

Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with a plan offer free full-day preschool for every child in New Jersey. During a visit to the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch on Thursday, Murphy announced the release of the preliminary New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion report, produced by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

