Read full article on original website
Related
Princeton, NJ schools employee stole, sold $95K in goods, authorities say
PRINCETON — A Philadelphia woman and former employee of this Mercer County public school district is charged with multiple counts related to her alleged stealing and selling of district property for personal gain, prosecutors said Thursday. April Taylor, 58, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Mercer...
20-year-old man arrested for fatal Sept. 17 shooting in Plainfield, NJ
PLAINFIELD — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Somerset resident. The Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Officers on Sept. 17, before 7 p.m., responded...
$10,000 reward for info in fatal shooting of NJ teen basketball star
EAST ORANGE — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old minutes after he left school on Monday. The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program has put up $10,000 to find who fired multiple shots at...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ cop faces life in prison for killing estranged wife, shooting her lover in Jefferson
A Newark police lieutenant has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife, as well as trying to kill her new boyfriend, more than three years ago. On Monday, John Formisano was found guilty by a Morris County Superior Court jury after an eight-day trial and roughly two days of deliberations, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll confirmed late on Tuesday.
NJ woman busted after agents find Lego boxes full of ‘happy, fun’ fentanyl pills from Mexico
NEW YORK — A New Jersey woman has been arrested and approximately 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills were seized in New York City as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The fentanyl pills in a variety of colors had been hidden in a Lego box to...
Wayne, NJ school worker claims discrimination for not being Italian
WAYNE — A Passaic County groundskeeper who has worked for his local school district for nearly 30 years claims he was passed over for promotions and faced retaliation in part because he was not Italian, according to a lawsuit. Brian Taylor, 51, of Wayne, tried several avenues to work...
Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ
UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three Bald Eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
Facebook Hack Threatens Holiday Light Display in Union Beach, NJ
An enormously popular holiday light display in Monmouth County that raises money for the Children's Miracle Network is in jeopardy because someone hacked the Facebook page used to promote it. For years, thousands have flocked to the Gress Holiday Light Spectacular in Union Beach. Brandon Gress and his family deck...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matawan, NJ man hustled and evaded taxes from the IRS for years, now faces prison time
A Matawan man could spend as much as three years in prison and have to pay a steep fine after illegally fast-tracking real estate and construction paperwork, not reporting his company or income to the IRS, and not paying his taxes for a seven year period. In an effort to...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash goes off overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
WOW! Is This The Biggest Christmas Tree in All of New Jersey?
To be honest this article was all about searching for last year's biggest Christmas Tree here in New Jersey. I saw some posts about the upcoming holidays and I wondered "what was the biggest Christmas Tree here in the Garden State". Like our version of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ pressing ahead with a plan for free, full-day preschool
Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with a plan offer free full-day preschool for every child in New Jersey. During a visit to the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch on Thursday, Murphy announced the release of the preliminary New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion report, produced by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.
You Have To Try The Restaurant That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best
There are very few states that can boast a better line-up of mouth-watering restaurants than we can right here in the Garden State. Everyone has an opinion on which New Jersey restaurant is the absolute best, but one thing is for sure. We can all agree on the fact that we might just be the restaurant capital of the world here in the Garden State.
Newark, NJ airport losing its NYC status; could change pricing
NEWARK — It's often easier to get into Manhattan from Newark Liberty International Airport than its counterparts in Queens but, for some reason, EWR will be losing its city code for New York City. The decision was made by the International Air Transport Association, according to a Lufthansa memo...
At last, major Hoboken, NJ train station area redevelopment to begin
HOBOKEN – One week shy of the 17th anniversary of NJ Transit’s selection of the developer for the project, state and local officials Wednesday finally marked the groundbreaking for a major construction plan revamping the area around Hoboken’s historic train station. The Hoboken Connect project, as it’s...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0