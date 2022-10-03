Read full article on original website
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose Friday to 12. In a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and...
