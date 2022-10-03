Read full article on original website
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Horror films based on true stories
Slide 1 of 25: When you watch horror movies, you probably have some idea of what to expect: from paranormal activity to serial killers, anything is possible when it comes to sending shivers down our spines. But what makes a scary movie even scarier? The fact that it's based on real events!Yes, some famous horror films, including 'The Exorcist' (1973), 'Annabelle' (2014), or 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005), are indeed based on true stories.Ready to discover the real stories behind these movies? Then click on!You may also like: What's new on Netflix UK in April.
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
50 Cent Reveals Plans To Release Three Horror Movies
He will produce the films alongside horror legend Eli Roth.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
‘Dracula,’ ‘The Wolf-Man,’ and 5 Classic Halloween Movies — All Streaming For Free
Chances are when you were a kid, you still picked out your movies based on the plastic VHS covers in your local video rental store. And if you were like me, I bet you loved those old monster movies. Commonly, these films are known as the “Universal Monsters,” because from the 1930s through roughly the 1950s, they were put out by Universal Pictures. These monsters are the monsters who comprise all the members of the “The Monster Mash,” not to mention every single off-the-rack go-to Halloween costume since our parents were kids.
Netflix's new No.2 movie is very spooky and based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick arrived on the streaming service earlier...
'Werewolf By Night' review: Marvel Monster Mash Is a Retro Horror Delight
Gasp in horror! Recoil in fright! Steel yourself for thoroughly retro chills and thrills, as you Marvel at the bite-size delight they call… Werewolf By Night!. Werewolf By Night is the latest Marvel adventure -- streaming Oct. 7 on Disney Plus -- but it's a little bit different. It's black and white, only an hour long, and tells a monster-mashing supernatural standalone story with no obvious connection to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
New escape room based on Saw movie franchise set to open in time for Halloween
A new escape room based on the scary Saw film franchise is opening – just in time for Halloween. And fans of the movies will be happy to find out that it will be voiced by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell. The Traproom in London will host Saw: The Experience....
The Hellraiser movies, ranked
Hellraiser, the supernatural body horror picture upon which genre author Clive Barker made his feature directorial debut and burst onto the scene, premiered just over 35 years ago at the Prince Charles Cinema in London. The film introduced audiences to the alluring, wholly unique villain Pinhead (played by Doug Bradley in the first eight installments), who would soon take his place as one of the most iconic horror characters of all time, and his gang of Cenobites, a crew of sadomasochistic, otherworldly beings who discern not between pleasure and pain.
New 'Prey for the Devil' Featurette Spotlight's Horror's First Female Exorcist [Exclusive]
All too often in horror movies specifically themed around exorcism, the female characters in the film either fall to the sidelines or they're the person being possessed. Outside of Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring films, women are rarely the ones performing an exorcism in a horror movie. And while that's not to say that women don't hold an impressive amount of power in the horror genre, it simply goes to set Prey for the Devil apart from its predecessors.
Of Course, Sneak Peak Footage At Lacey Chabert's Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie Includes A Classic Mean Girls Reference
A sneak peek at footage from Lacey Chabert's upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie has been released and of course, it has a Mean Girls reference.
Kids Halloween Movies on Streaming that the Whole Family Will Love
Ahh, October, the month when we all collectively decide to watch horror movies to ready ourselves for the best night of the year, Halloween. While we adults have plenty of scary shows and movies to choose from, there comes a time when we start to train the next generation to get in the spirit with age-appropriate spooky fare, too. Fortunately, every streaming service has family-friendly Halloween movies that are a great way to celebrate the holiday. Looking for a vast library of Tim Burton movies? Check out Disney+… but try not to get distracted by the fact that Hocus Pocus 2...
Spooky Vibes Incoming: ONE37pm's Favorite Halloween Movies and TV Shows
Is it really October if you don't ring in the season by begging all of your co-workers to write about their favorite Halloween movies and TV shows?. The criteria for what actually defines a Halloween film or TV show is often pretttttty blurred—I mean, I genuinely considered adding You've Got Mail simply because Meg Ryan carries around a pumpkin at one point. Ultimately, what defines a solid Halloween watch comes down to the vibes that accompany it.
5 Halloween Movies With Scene-Stealing Doggie Costars
One of the best parts of Halloween — besides dressing your dog in a costume — is watching scary movies. We’ve compiled a list of five Halloween movies with scene-stealing doggie costars for you to sink your fangs into this season. Some are not for the faint of heart, so applicable trigger warnings are included. […] The post 5 Halloween Movies With Scene-Stealing Doggie Costars appeared first on DogTime.
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history
A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
Every Scream Movie Now on the Same Streaming Service
The entire saga of Sidney Prescott and Ghostface is finally available to stream on the same platform, and just in time for Halloween. Wes Craven's beloved Scream franchise spans five films, with a sixth on the way next year. The franchise has remained immensely popular with horror fans and remains one of the most popular binges every fall, when Halloween season rolls around. This year, that binge is easier than ever, thanks to the films all being available on Paramount+.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive Thanksgiving theatrical release
In a historic agreement with Netflix, exhibitors AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters before it premieres on the streaming service in December. The Knives Out sequel will open in theaters on Wednesday, November 23, which falls one day before Thanksgiving. The unprecedented...
'Hellraiser' Review: New Pinhead Only Partly Revives a Horror Classic
The new Hellraiser is all about dead-eyed creatures bringing back something that should have stayed dead. But that's enough about streaming services rebooting aging franchises, let's talk about the latest Generation Z take on a horror classic. Streaming on Hulu from Friday, Oct. 7, Hellraiser (2022 version) is a slick...
