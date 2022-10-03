Read full article on original website
Judge Threatens Trump Lawyers With Possible Sanctions Over Clinton Lawsuit
Florida District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said Trump's lawyers could face sanctions for claims made in the suit, which Middlebrooks dismissed on Friday.
“Trump’s worst day ever”: Appeals court says Mar-a-Lago judge “abused” discretion by backing Trump
An appeals court on Wednesday said that Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon "abused" her discretion by barring the FBI from continuing its criminal investigation into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Three judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, including two that were appointed by former President...
Tax law expert: $250 million NY lawsuit against Donald Trump is the beginning, not end, of this case
This article was originally published on The Conversation. New York Attorney General Letitia James hit former president Donald Trump with a US$250 million lawsuit on Sept. 21, 2022, citing "staggering" amounts of falsified business information and fraud. The civil lawsuit alleges that Trump, his company – the Trump Organization –...
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting ex-president’s settlement offer in fraud probe
The state of New York’s chief law enforcement officer may soon file a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his eponymous real estate and licensing conglomerate, and at least one of his adult children after the twice-impeached ex-president’s proposed settlement that would have ended a years-long probe into whether his companies defrauded state tax authorities was rejected.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Fired Fox News Host Ed Henry’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Network Dismissed
A U.S. district court in southern New York dismissed former Fox News host Ed Henry’s defamation lawsuit against the network Tuesday, citing that he had failed to prove the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his termination were false. “The Court finds that Henry has failed to plausibly allege...
New York AG Just Dropped a Legal Bomb on Donald Trump and His Adult Kids
New York State just accused the Trump Organization of massive fraud. In a sweeping, $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his adult children, and his family business unveiled Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the company of manipulating the valuations of its properties to score financial advantages.
Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit
Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump bashed the NY AG who filed a suit against him and his family business. His remarks came at a Friday rally where he also lifted up his children, who were named in the suit. Trump called Letitia James "racist" and said her actions were "gross prosecutorial...
NY AG rejects Trump’s settlement offer — plans to sue him and at least one of his children: report
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump listen to their father, former President Donald Trump, at press conference in London on June 4, 2019. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) New York Attorney General Letitia James has rejected former President Donald Trump's settlement offer -- and is now reportedly has...
Trump’s multimillion-dollar defense attorney joins Florida firm with longstanding GOP ties
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s multimillion-dollar defense attorney has joined a Florida firm with ties to the former President, according to a person familiar with the arrangement and new court filings. Chris Kise, who has already collected $3 million in fees from Trump, has joined Continental PLLC,...
POLITICO
The hits keep coming for Trump's SPAC deal
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Former President Trump asks the Supreme Court to intervene
Former President Trump asks the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over classified materials seized at his Mar-a-Lago home, CNN’s Evan Perez reports.
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- As Donald Trump contemplates whether to run for president again, he faces an array of ongoing legal investigations. The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.
Michael Cohen: New York lawsuit will 'put an end' to the Trump Organization
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime fixer and personal attorney, says he was relieved on Wednesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office is suing Trump and three of his adult children for fraud, alleging they falsely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years in order to gain economic benefits.
US News and World Report
Donald Trump Wins Ruling in Rape Accuser Carroll's Defamation Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court set aside a judge's ruling that Donald Trump could be sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll after denying he raped her, though it stopped short of declaring the former U.S. president immune from the author's lawsuit. In a 2-1 decision on Tuesday,...
Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks Melania as Trump border wall charity fraud case ramps up
A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors. Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day...
Mike Lindell’s appeal denied by Supreme Court, will face Dominion defamation suit
Mike Lindell will join Fox News and other targets of Dominion Voting System’s retribution for the false claims, conspiracies and nonsense spread about the company by Trump supporters in 2020.That was the result of a decision by the Supreme Court on Monday to deny Mr Lindell’s appeal of a lower court decision determining that the company’s lawsuit against him could go forward. Mr Lindell, a top supporter of Donald Trump, has long claimed that Dominion’s machines were hacked or otherwise used maliciously to change the results of the 2020 election; he has presented zero proof of this, but unlike...
Trump uses CNN lawsuit in fundraising
Former President Donald Trump continues to use a defamation lawsuit against news outlet CNN in his fundraising efforts. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, Trump mentioned the lawsuit in a fundraising email sent out this week. “I am SUING the Corrupt News Network (CNN) for DEFAMING and SLANDERING my name,”...
