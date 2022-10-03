Read full article on original website
CDC will end daily COVID-19 reports
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will stop publishing COVID-19 case and death data on a daily basis and instead issue weekly updates, starting Oct. 20.
US releases new Arctic strategy as climate threat grows
US President Joe Biden's administration released a new Arctic strategy on Friday as the strategically and environmentally important region suffers worsening effects from climate change and sees increased international competition. It also "recognizes the increased strategic competition that we've seen in the Arctic in terms of Russia and (China) over the last decade, and... seeks to position the US to effectively compete and also manage those tensions." wd/ec
