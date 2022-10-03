ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzQqx_0iKUrNBb00

While the NCIS shows are chiefly meant to be enjoyed on their own, every now and then a crossover will bring the teams from these series together. This most recently happened during the NCIS Season 20 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 premieres on September 19, with the threat of The Raven and his Unkindness followers requiring multiple characters from the flagship show and its latest spinoff needing to join forces. Now it’s been announced that the aforementioned shows will link up with NCIS: Los Angeles for the NCIS franchise’s first three-way crossover.

As revealed by EW , this NCIS crossover will see protagonists from all three shows teaming up to stop a “mysterious and highly trained hitman” whose targets include “several of their own.”Among the participants in this TV event will be Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, Wilder Valderrama’s Nick Torres and Brian Dietzen’s Jimmy Palmer from NCIS ; Chris O’Donnell’s G. Callen and LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles ; and Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant, Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara and Noah Mills’ Jesse Boone from NCIS: Hawai’i , among others (though it’s probably best not to count on Mark Harmon returning as Gibbs ). These crossover episodes are currently in production and will air next January on CBS.

Although this will be the first time three NCIS shows cross over at the same time, there was a period when three NCIS shows were all airing at the same time. However, NCIS: New Orleans only ever crossed over with the main NCIS series during its run from 2014 to 2021.

This will also be the first time that NCIS: Los Angeles has been involved with any kind of direct crossover with another NCIS show since Michael Weatherly’s Anthony DiNozzo, who starred on NCIS from its inception to Season 13 , stopped by in the “Blame It on Rio.” That being said, from 2017 to 2020, Los Angeles had a handful of crossover episodes with JAG , the main NCIS series’ parent show that ended in 2005.

While it’s nice a three-way crossover is finally happening nearly 20 years after the NCIS franchise launched (if we’re not counting JAG ), I am curious to see how closely tied these episodes will be. Will this be something akin to what we got between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i last month, i.e. two halves of a whole story? Or will each episode be watchable on their own, though viewers will obviously get the full experience watching all three parts with this hitman as the connective thread? Hopefully, this is clarified as we move closer to the crossover, but for now, whether you’re a fan of just one of these NCIS shows, two or all of them, you’re in for some major post-holiday festivities.

As we wait to learn when the three-way NCIS crossover will specifically happen in January, look through our 2022 TV schedule to learn what shows are left to premiere this year. If you’re interested in rewatching any NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles or NCIS: Hawai’i episodes, you can do so with a Paramount+ subscription .

Comments / 8

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'donnell
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Noah Mills
Person
Jesse Boone
Person
Michael Weatherly
Person
Brian Dietzen
Person
Mark Harmon
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Soap Hub

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Cbs
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

Why Did Mason Leave ‘Chicago Fire’? — And Who Is His Replacement?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t watched the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire. Mason Locke’s (Chris Mansa) absence from the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire last Wednesday was…surprising, to say the least. After making a brief appearance in Season 9 and then joining Firehouse 51 full-time in Season 10, viewers expected the new character to stick around for a while.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye

As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s CPS Drama Escalates, Matthew Atkinson Makes a Confession

Thomas is in the middle of the latest Bold & Beautiful drama between Ridge and Brooke following the call to — and the visit from — CPS. Though the person who made the call identified themselves as Brooke Logan, Ridge’s wife has adamantly denied contacting the authorities, even though she clearly thinks his son is a danger to Douglas.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
157K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy