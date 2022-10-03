Read full article on original website
US Steel dedicates $150 million Keetac project in Minnesota
KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) — Construction has started on one of the largest taconite projects in Minnesota in recent years. U.S. Steel dedicated its $150 million plant addition in Keewatin Wednesday as steelworkers picketed on the road to the facility. The union that represents workers at the Keetac plant is...
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
GOP candidate for Governor Scott Jensen repeats false claim of litter boxes in schools
HUTCHINSON, Minn. – In a video from a campaign event last week, Republican candidate for Governor Dr. Scott Jensen repeats a widely debunked claim that schools are giving LGBTQ+ students litter boxes to urinate in. “Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids...
ASK A TROOPER: “Colored Lights on a Vehicle”
Question: Is it legal for me to have a blue soft lighted “RAM” lettering logo on the front grill of my truck? It’s not flashing, but always illuminated. Any answer is appreciated. Answer: No vehicle is allowed to have a blue light or any colored lights illuminated...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) spent time during the week investigating a waterfowl-hunting trespass complaint. The remainder of the week was spent training. Huener was at Camp Ripley for training while COC Hams attended training in Arden Hills. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent time checking anglers on the Rainy River,...
