Pep Guardiola insists it is too early to tell whether England star Kyle Walker will recover in time for the World Cup... as the Manchester City right-back begins his recovery after undergoing groin surgery this week

Pep Guardiola has said it is too soon to say whether Kyle Walker has a chance of playing at the World Cup. Walker, the Manchester City and England right-back, underwent groin surgery earlier this week after being forced off injured against Manchester United last Sunday. Walker now faces a race...
