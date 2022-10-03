Read full article on original website
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is carving out his own identity as a four-star sophomore
When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
NBA・
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Bill Self says Lawrence is 'most juiced' he's ever seen amid Kansas football's 5-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 6 matchup against TCU with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 19 in the country, their first time in the top 25 since 2009. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self described the energy level in Lawrence in response to the football team's recent success. Self's Jayhawks basketball team is coming off a national championship season in 2021-22.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Kentucky releases full 2022-23 basketball schedule
The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set. Along with the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule announced last month, the Wildcats will play 13 non-conference contests, along with a pair of exhibitions. Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of...
Brent Venables confident Oklahoma defense fixes widespread problems
Brent Venables is confident Oklahoma fixes its widespread problems defensively. The Sooners started 0-2 against Big 12 competition after giving up 96 points in losses to Kansas State and TCU over the past two games. TCU managed 477 yards and 41 points in the first half of last week's 55-24 win over Oklahoma, a result that knocked Venables' team outside of the top 25.
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
Watch: Scott Satterfield announces shift in coaching responsibilities during weekly press conference
It's no secret, Louisville football is struggling. Following a 34-33 loss at Boston College, a game where Louisville entered as a two touchdown favorite, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced some shifting of roles within the coaching staff that will continue throughout the remainder of the season. Satterfield will have...
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
Colorado Commit Updates: Brady Nassar reacts to coaching change in Boulder
Brady Nassar committed to Colorado over the summer in part because he wanted to avoid the distraction of recruiting during his senior season at Amador Valley. But following the dismissal of Karl Dorrell as the Buffaloes' head coach, the top 100 California prospect feels the need to keep an open mind...
4-star WR commit Ashton Cozart details visit to Oregon vs Stanford game
The Oregon Ducks secured a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart back in the summer, and now midway through Cozart's senior season, he had a.
What Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher said about Alabama, Jalen Milroe
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was the ninth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Fisher was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Our kids have had a great, upbeat attitude...
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
