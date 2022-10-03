Read full article on original website
Gary Harrigan
3d ago
Nothing these AGs said have been proven to reduce gun violence. This is only a way to track legal gun owners.
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
Maryland Memorial for Victims of D.C. Snipers Serves as Epicenter of ‘Reflection’
October marks the 20th anniversary of the D.C. sniper attacks, which not only claimed 10 lives and had the D.C. metropolitan area under siege but brought the late Charles Moose […] The post Maryland Memorial for Victims of D.C. Snipers Serves as Epicenter of ‘Reflection’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Worker with back condition fired after asking for ergonomic chair in Virginia, feds say
The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing the company of discrimination in a lawsuit.
Virginia men charged with defrauding Parkland school shooter's brother
The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
fox5dc.com
Ad wars fueling crucial 10th district race in Virginia
MCLEAN, Va. - In northern Virginia, the political ad wars are heating up. In the 10th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton and her Republican opponent Hung Cao are vying for a pivotal seat. Cao is the newcomer. He's a former Navy Special Operations Officer in his first run for...
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
Virginia's top law enforcement leader weighs in on alleged mass shooting plot
Last week, CBS 6 asked Bob Mosier, who is Governor Glenn Youngkin's secretary of public safety and homeland security, to weigh in on the alleged mass shooting plot investigation.
Man sentenced for tax fraud schemes resulting in more than $62 million loss for US government
A man from California was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to ten years in prison for conspiring with several other people in schemes defrauding the Internal Revenue Service and the Paycheck Protection Program out of more than $62 million in losses combined.
WJLA
37 fired DC police officers reinstated, most got $14M in back pay, auditor report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department reinstated dozens of fired officers and paid them $14 million in back pay, including a few who were deemed a "threat to safety," according to a new 86-page report from the D.C. auditor, just out Thursday. The most common reason the firings...
Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Commenced in Vermont, And One Downingtown Woman Experienced It First-Hand
Last week, Erica Deuso, a Downingtown resident, found herself in Vermont visiting her uncle on the first day of retail adult-use cannabis sales in the state, writes Brent Hallenbeck for the Burlington Free Press.
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Washington City Paper
Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.
Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
Will The Inflation Reduction Act Finally Tear Down Baltimore’s Highway To Nowhere?
This story is co-published with Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed” — parks, markets and even a movie theater — within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
WSLS
‘We cannot afford to be California’: Gov. Youngkin vows to fight against gas-vehicle ban
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While speaking before an energized crowd Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin doubled down on his vow to repeal a state law that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a law tying Virginia to California’s plan. “We cannot afford to be California. I’ve...
Fairfax mom starts nonprofit to support DMV women mourning a child
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — When Fairfax native and nonprofit founder Tauheedah Washington had her two sons, she knew the road ahead would be a tough one. For the young Black men she was raising, she knew the challenges that could befall them, from gun violence to fights and run-ins with the justice system. So, she worked hard to keep them busy.
mymcmedia.org
Study: County’s Black Residents Fare Better Than Most of Their Counterparts in U.S.
Black residents in Montgomery County fare better than many of their counterparts across the nation but still not as well as white residents, according to a newly-released study by the Brookings Institution and the NAACP. The report focused on social issues, including home ownership, education, income and place of birth.
