Like their Federal counterparts, Confederate Marines were occasionally detailed for special service to "cut-out" and capture enemy vessels. In February 1864 men from Co C, under ("apt Thomas S.Wilson, took part in the capture of the side-wheel gunboat USS Underwriter in the Neuse River near New Berne, North Carolina. About 2.30am on February 2, a force consisting of 250 seamen and 25 Marines aboard ten small boats glided up to the Underwriter as she lay at anchor. Discovered too late, the first wave of Confederate seamen, armed with cutlasses and revolvers, boarded the Federal vessel under covering fire from the Marines. Regarding the contribution of the Marines, a Confederate sailor later recalled, "As we came up to the ship they rose and delivered their fire, taking accurate aim, reloading still under the heavy fire from the Yankees." The Marines then joined the boarders, but as they clambered up the sides and over the rail Pte William Bell was "shot through the heart," and landed heavily on the eyewitness, crushing him "down over the thwarts." The remaining Marines "obeyed their orders promptly" and were quickly placed in formation on the hurricane deck, with fixed bayonets. Standing their ground, they shot down any remaining opposition - even when a large shell from a shore battery struck the "upper machinery" of the Underwriter and exploded on the deck nearby.

