Flo: 5 Things To Know About The Hot British Girl Group

Image Credit: Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

British R&B trio Flo (usually stylized FLO) are going to make their debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, October 6. The musical group consisting of Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas, and Renée Downer has been sweeping the internet and are rising stars in the pop world. Before the U.K.-based trio make their TV debut, here’s everything you need to know about Flo.

Flo have been on the rise since their debut single released in March. (Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

1. Flo Formed In 2019

While they’re just beginning to break out now, Flo actually got its started three years ago. Renee and Stella were friends from school, and they came across Jorja on social media, but the three really clicked at an audition together, they revealed in a profile for The Line Of Best Fit. “I knew from that moment we were about to start something big,” Jorja told the outlet.

2. Their Song ‘Cardboard Box’ Went Viral On TikTok

While Flo are still very new, their breakout song has clearly been “Cardboard Box,” which made its debut in March. The song is their clear stand out with over 10 million streams on Spotify. Their second most popular song “Not My Job” only has about a million. The breakup anthem became a sensation on TikTok with a popular dance, which mimicked making a box and putting things in it went viral on the platform.

3. Their Debut EP Dropped In July

With the success of “Cardboard Box,” Flo have been keeping their fans engaged with plenty of new music. A few months after their debut single dropped, they released an Apple Music Home Session, which also included the song “Leave (Get Out),” in June. They quickly followed it up with the EP The Lead that July, which included four more songs: “Immature”, “Summertime”, “Feature Me” and an acoustic rendition of “Another Guy.” They re-released the EP as an “Apple Music Up Next Film Edition” in September. They also dropped the single “Not My Job” in September. Even though they’re still new, Flo have clearly resonated with fans, and they have over 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Flo walk the red carpet at a Notion 91 launch party. (Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

4. The Group Are Signed To Island Records

While they’re on the rise, Flo are already in good company. They signed to Island Records, which boasts other majors stars like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd. The label shared the excitement surrounding Flo’s debut single in an Instagram post back in March. “Have you heard of FLO yet? If not you need to listen to their debut single ‘Cardboard Box’ asap!” they wrote.

5. They Have 3 Music Videos

While “Cardboard Box” is the standout hit, Flo have dropped a few more singles and accompanying music videos for them. Besides the “Cardboard Box” video, the ladies also have music videos for their tunes “Summertime” and “Immature,” which were dropped in August and July, respectively.