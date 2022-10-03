ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Flo: 5 Things To Know About The Hot British Girl Group

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHNj8_0iKUkSSl00
Image Credit: Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

British R&B trio Flo (usually stylized FLO) are going to make their debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, October 6. The musical group consisting of Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas, and Renée Downer has been sweeping the internet and are rising stars in the pop world. Before the U.K.-based trio make their TV debut, here’s everything you need to know about Flo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnElS_0iKUkSSl00
Flo have been on the rise since their debut single released in March. (Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

1. Flo Formed In 2019

While they’re just beginning to break out now, Flo actually got its started three years ago. Renee and Stella were friends from school, and they came across Jorja on social media, but the three really clicked at an audition together, they revealed in a profile for The Line Of Best Fit. “I knew from that moment we were about to start something big,” Jorja told the outlet.

2. Their Song ‘Cardboard Box’ Went Viral On TikTok

While Flo are still very new, their breakout song has clearly been “Cardboard Box,” which made its debut in March. The song is their clear stand out with over 10 million streams on Spotify. Their second most popular song “Not My Job” only has about a million. The breakup anthem became a sensation on TikTok with a popular dance, which mimicked making a box and putting things in it went viral on the platform.

3. Their Debut EP Dropped In July

With the success of “Cardboard Box,” Flo have been keeping their fans engaged with plenty of new music. A few months after their debut single dropped, they released an Apple Music Home Session, which also included the song “Leave (Get Out),” in June. They quickly followed it up with the EP The Lead that July, which included four more songs: “Immature”, “Summertime”, “Feature Me” and an acoustic rendition of “Another Guy.” They re-released the EP as an “Apple Music Up Next Film Edition” in September. They also dropped the single “Not My Job” in September. Even though they’re still new, Flo have clearly resonated with fans, and they have over 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot4B0_0iKUkSSl00
Flo walk the red carpet at a Notion 91 launch party. (Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

4. The Group Are Signed To Island Records

While they’re on the rise, Flo are already in good company. They signed to Island Records, which boasts other majors stars like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd. The label shared the excitement surrounding Flo’s debut single in an Instagram post back in March. “Have you heard of FLO yet? If not you need to listen to their debut single ‘Cardboard Box’ asap!” they wrote.

5. They Have 3 Music Videos

While “Cardboard Box” is the standout hit, Flo have dropped a few more singles and accompanying music videos for them. Besides the “Cardboard Box” video, the ladies also have music videos for their tunes “Summertime” and “Immature,” which were dropped in August and July, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cory Hardrict: 5 Things To Know About Tia Mowry’s Ex After She Files For Divorce

Tia Mowry, 44, and Cory Hardrict, 42, split after 14 years together. The actress and actor made headlines on Oct. 4 when it was revealed that the former filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. She cited the reason for the filing as “irreconcilable differences” and took to Instagram to address the situation. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote in a caption of a black and white photo of the two of them.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Constance Wu’s Boyfriend Ryan Kattner: Everything To Know About Their Relationship

Constance Wu has been working in the entertainment industry for years! While the actress has been appearing onscreen since the mid-2000s, her big break came in 2015, when she starred in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat. Her role as Jessica Huang made her a superstar, and she’s gone on to star in many more popular movies and TV shows, like Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jamie Clayton: 5 Things To Know About First Woman To Play Pinhead in ‘Hellraiser’

Jamie Clayton is ready to scare you silly this Halloween season. The 44-year-old actress is playing the evil supernatural being Pinhead in the reimagining of the 1987 horror classic Hellraiser, whose trailer dropped on Wednesday (October 5). The role was first played by Doug Bradley in Clive Barker‘s original film, which was based on Barker’s own novella The Hellbound Heart, where humans solve an evil puzzle box to summon Cenobites, the extra-dimensional creatures led by Pinhead, who thrives on pain and pleasure.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Selah Marley: 5 Things To Know About Bob’s Granddaughter Who Wore A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley made headlines when she took part in Kanye West’s controversial Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show, where models wore shirts with the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back of them. The show sparked much backlash and debate about the phrase, and the model, 23, has been open about wanting to continue to have an open conversation about the decision to wear the controversial outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’ Preview: Grace Bello Earns Coveted 4-Chair Turn After ‘Magical’ Justin Bieber Cover

Grace Bello starts off her Blind Audition strong in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Voice. She showcases her beautiful vocals right away singing Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” which causes John Legend to turn his red chair first. Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello follow John’s lead by turning their red chair. Gwen Stefani holds out until the very end.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids

Update (10/5/22 4:35 p.m. EST): Brad Pitt’s representative denied the allegations of violence in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Girl Group#Musical Group#Music Video#British R B#Tiktok#Apple
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’

Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Fires Back At Khloe & Claims Kim ‘Kidnapped’ Chicago, 4, On Her Birthday

Khloe Kardashian will do whatever it takes to stand up for her family, and on Oct. 5, she came to Kim Kardashian’s defense after a social media post from Kanye West. In his message, Kanye clapped back at Gigi Hadid, who had called him out for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt and making disrespectful comments about Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” Kanye wrote. “Gabby told me she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way). She said it was on her group chats. So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.” (There is no proof that Gabriella had anything to say about the birthday party situation).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michelle Phillips, 78, Reunites With Wilson Phillips To Honor ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot With Hollywood Star

Nearly fifty years after “Mama” Cass Elliot’s death, the singer – who helped shape the folk rock movement of the 1960s as part of The Mamas & The Papas – received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Oct. 3). Helping to celebrate was Michelle Phillips, who sang alongside “Mama” Cass, Denny Doherty, and John Phillips in the iconic group. The ceremony was a family affair, as Michelle, 78, joined daughter Chynna Philips, Carnie Wilson, and Wendy Wilson – aka Wilson Philips – as well as other living legends.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson

It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years

James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Eddie Murphy Wears Iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Jacket While Filming Scenes For 4th Film: First Look On Set

Eddie Murphy, 61, looks like he’s hardly aged a day since he shot to stardom playing Axel Foley, a street smart Detroit cop who moves to Los Angeles to investigate his friend’s murder, in the 1984 box-office smash Beverly Hills Cop. The Golden Globe winner is reprising the iconic role for the upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, and in photos from an Oct. 3 night shoot in downtown Los Angeles, it’s clear his Detroit Lions varsity jacket is back in action too. Eddie paired his signature letterman-style jacket with a yellow t-shirt, faded jeans and classic Adidas sneakers. He was joined in the scene by his co-star Taylour Paige, 31, who wore a fitted grey suit and heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids

Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”
YOGA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
246K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy