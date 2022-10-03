Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Nadia pops off on toxic Warzone teammate after being told to “abort herself”
Warzone streamer Nadia absolutely laid into one of her random teammates on Rebirth Island when the mystery girl said she should “abort herself.”. Nadia has received more than her fair share of hate online in recent months, with a litany of hacking accusations levied against her by notable names in the Warzone scene.
dexerto.com
NELK Boys’ Kyle blast Bob Menery over “lies” about owed money from FULL SEND
NELK Boys’ Kyle Forgeard has hit back at Bob Menery’s claims regarding his exit from the FULL SEND Podcast, claiming that the former host is not owed any money and is fully paid up. Over the last couple of years, YouTube has become home to plenty of messy...
dexerto.com
MoistCr1TiKal claims the hate towards Dream’s face reveal was “inevitable”
Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White claimed in a recent video that the hate Dream received after finally revealing his face was “inevitable” due to people not liking him in general. After years of teasing his eventual face reveal and thousands of his fans constantly trying to figure out...
Comments / 0